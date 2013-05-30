TopStockTips.Com Stock Alerts for 05/30/2013 (OTCMKTS:VIZS ) (NASDAQ:CLSN) (OTCMKTS:MINE) (OTCBB:TCPS)

Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- TopStockTips.Com Wall Street's #1 Stock Newsletter Announces It's Stock Alerts for 05/30/2013 OTCMKTS:VIZS, NASDAQ:CLSN, OTCMKTS:MINE, OTCMKTS:TCPS



VizStar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIZS) Vizstar, Inc. has announced Kimberly Parry launched new product line at CosmoProf in Bologna Italy. Kimberly Parry was selected one of 28 California based Companies to participate in the California: A State of Beauty Pavilion 2013 in Bologna Italy. Their show is the largest in the world with over 2300 exhibitors. Kimberly Parry has received over 100 world distributors to carry the luxury organic skincare product line. VIZS hit a high of day price of .011 and is currently up 7% on 7 million shares of volume.



Celsion Corp. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Celsion Corporation (CLSN) announced today that Professor Riccardo Lencioni, MD, FSIR, EBIR, the Director of the Division of Diagnostic Imaging and Intervention at Pisa University School of Medicine in Italy, ECIO President and Lead European Principal Investigator for Celsion's Phase III HEAT Study will, in conjunction with two separate scientific presentations, review the clinical trial results including new emerging findings from the HEAT Study post hoc analysis at the 4th European Conference on Interventional Oncology, which is being held June 19-22, 2013 in Budapest, Hungary. CLSN is currently up +13% on 29 million shares of volume with a high of day price of $2.10.



Minerco Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE), a progressive developer, producer and provider of worldwide commodities solutions, announced that the company's subsidiary, Level 5 Beverage Company, Inc., has formally approved the final beverage formulations for the entire initial product line with Power Brands. Power Brands is an award winning beverage industry expert who helps companies develop premium beverages through formulation, branding and marketing strategies. Power Brands beverage specialists have developed, launched and managed numerous regional, national and international brands in the beverage industry. Visit their website, www.powerbrands.us. MINE is currently +16% on 15 million shares of volume. We believe we will see huge news soon.



TechnoConcepts Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCPS) has seen huge dollar volume and has hit a high of day price of .068 today. TCPS was trading just two weeks ago at .0003. This huge runner is in blue sky breakout mode and could see more gains with patent news pending.



Disclaimer

TopStockTips.Com is not a registered securities advisor. Investors should always conduct their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company. The company provides information on highlighted stocks via press releases, newsletters and company website, but this should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell. Please visit the company website for a more complete list of risks and disclosures.