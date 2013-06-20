Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- TopStockTips.Com Stock Alerts for 06/20/2013 (NASDAQ:FB),(NASDAQ:AAPL),(NASDAQ:NFLX),(NASDAQ:GOOG)



Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)-Pre-Market : 24.28 0.03 (0.12%) 8:50AM EDT, Facebook is expected to unveil pieces of its own Vine-like video service, under development for months, that would allow users to create and share brief video clips, people familiar with the matter said.



Apple Inc.(NASDAQ:AAPL)Pre-Market : 420.76 2.24 (0.53%) 8:53AM EDT, Apple® today announced it received the Los Angeles School Board of Education’s approval to begin a massive roll out of iPad® to its students across the school district starting this fall. The $30 million commitment for iPads is the first phase of a larger roll out for the country’s second-largest public school district.



Netflix, Inc.(NASDAQ:NFLX)Pre-Market : 230.90 1.41 (0.61%) 8:54AM EDT , The online video major reports that it will expand into the Netherlands, marking its 41st market, later in 2013. Subscribers there will be able to stream Hollywood fare, local television series, and Netflix originals such as “House of Cards” and the latest season of “Arrested Development” on game consoles, TVs, computers, and mobile devices. Netflix provided no details about pricing, saying only that there would be a “low monthly price.”



Google Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Jim Cramer ranked this stock a Buy. Cramer previously ranked this stock a Buy on June 13, 2013. The stock’s 52-week high is $844.00, and its 52-week low is $556.52.



SIGN UP TO OUR FREE STOCK NEWSLETTER GIVING TRADERS THE EDGE



SIGN UP HERE



Disclaimer

TopStockTips.Com is not a registered securities advisor. Investors should always conduct their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company. The company provides information on highlighted stocks via press releases, newsletters and company website, but this should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell. Please visit the company website for a more complete list of risks and disclosures