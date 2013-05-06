TopStockTips.Com Stock Alerts for Monday 05/06/2013: AMBS PSON CPSZ SENY

Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- TopStockTips.Com Wall Street's #1 Stock Newsletter Provides Stock Alerts For Monday 05/06/2013: AMBS PSON CPSZ SENY



AMBS-OTCBB:AMBS - This play is “in play” as long as it holds the 200 moving average line which is at $.047 currently. This would also be a “stop loss” price. Targets of $.055 to $.06 ahead which is the 20 / 50 moving average lines.



PSON-OTCMKTS:PSON - This Stock was hot last week and its gearing up for a great week. A breakout over the 20 moving average line is KEY here with targets of $1.06 and $1.28. Stop loss at $.84 which is the 50 moving average line.



CPSZ-OTCMKTS:CPSZ - Starting a new bull run here. Target at $.0069 currently but if broken, this trade could run as high as $.009 for a secondary target. Stop loss at the 50 moving average line at $.0045 to keep the trend in play.



SENY-OTCBB:SENY - Possible smaller “secondary bounce” here with a target of the 200 moving average line at $.19 and the stock must simply hold the 20 moving average line at $.13 and the 50 moving average line at $.15 . In the past week, Sauer Energy, Inc. OTCBB:SENY seemed more and more attractive each day, with rising buying volumes, roughly a million shares acquired each day.



Disclaimer

TopStockTips is not a registered securities advisor. Investors should always conduct their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company. The company provides information on highlighted stocks via press releases, newsletters and company website, but this should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell. Please visit the company website for a more complete list of risks and disclosures.