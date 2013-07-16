Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- TopStockTips.com's Alert NanoTech Entertainment (OTCPINK: NTEK) NANOTECH SELECTS NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) TEGRA 4 TO POWER NUVOLA NP-1 MEDIA PLAYER



NanoTech Entertainment (OTCPINK: NTEK) announced that it has selected the NVIDIA® Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Tegra® 4 mobile processor as the basis for its new 4K Ultra HD players. Incorporating 72 custom NVIDIA GeForce® GPU cores and the first quad-core ARM Cortex-A15 CPU, Tegra 4 delivers record levels of performance and battery life, along with outstanding graphics.



"After evaluating the market and looking at the competitive landscape, the decision to upgrade our processor to NVIDIA’s Tegra 4 was simple,” stated Jeffrey A. Foley, NanoTech CEO. “Tegra 4 offers native 4K video support in hardware, including support for security and digital rights management with features including HDCP. Beyond 4K, the power of the NVIDIA processor helps us deliver a world-class experience with games, web browsing and a variety of other optimized apps.”



"Tegra 4 provides enormous processing power and realistic graphics to set top boxes," said Glenn Schuster, director of technical marketing for the Mobile business at NVIDIA. "Its optimized video capabilities, TegraZone games and Miracast™ support will allow these TV-connected devices to deliver a whole range of home entertainment experiences that are second to none."



In addition to the native 4K Ultra HD video support, Tegra 4 allows the Nuvola to deliver ultra-fast web browsing, significantly improved app load times, and the most realistic gaming experiences from any media player on the market.



NanoTech is now taking pre-orders for the Nuvola family of products. Consumers will be able to order the Nuvola, and other NanoTech consumer products from Amazon later this month. NanoTech will also be rolling out its own corporate retail outlets at select shopping malls across the United States, starting with the San Jose, California location, opening in August. For more information or to reserve your pre-order today, visit www.nuvola4k.com.



Foley closed by saying, "We are extremely excited about the move to the best mobile processor available for this market. The Nuvola product line is helping us to continue our strategy of expanding our TV offerings and deliver the Future of Television. The move of our sales force into the retail channel will also help us establish our brand, beyond the high exposure that we have already generated with this product line. We will soon be announcing more product and retail partners, both domestic and international.”



About NanoTech Entertainment

Headquartered in San Jose, CA, NanoTech Entertainment is a technology company that focuses on all aspects of the entertainment industry. With three business units, focusing on Gaming, Media & IPTV and Mobile Apps, the company has a unique business model. The company has a diverse portfolio of products and technology. NanoTech Gaming Labs operates as a virtual manufacturer, developing its technology and games, and licensing them to third parties for manufacturing and distribution in order to keep its overhead extremely low and operations efficient in the new global manufacturing economy. NanoTech Media develops proprietary technology which it licenses to publishers for use in their products as well as creating and publishing unique content. NanoTech Communications develops and sells proprietary apps and technology in the Mobile and Consumer space. NanoTech is redefining the role of developers and manufacturers in the global market. More information about NanoTech Entertainment and its products can be found on the web at www.NanoTechEnt.com.



