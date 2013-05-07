Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- TopStockTips.com Wall Street's #1 Stock Newsletter announces that its stock alert for Tuesday, 05/07/2013 OTCMKTS:CARN has just released big news.



Carbon Credits International, Inc.’s TextADay™ Signs LOI to Acquire Assets of Merchant Account/Payment Gateway Company Servicing Businesses Worldwide



Press Release: Carbon Credits International, Inc. – 13 minutes ago.



Carbon Credits International, Inc. (CARN) doing business as TextADay (www.textaday.com), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent to acquire certain assets, including revenue, of Six Sigma Services, Inc. (“Sigma”) in exchange for up to 15,000,000 shares of common stock of the Company to be issued upon Sigma achieving certain revenue benchmarks up to $1,000,000.



Pending final approval by the companies’ Board of Directors and mutual satisfaction of legal and financial due diligence, the parties anticipate entering into a definitive agreement no later than May 31, 2013.



States CARN CEO, Greg Lambrecht, “As businesses look more and more to simplify consumer payment solutions toward an increase in overall accessibility and sales volume, the online and mobile payment services market continues to grow. Mobile payments in the U.S. alone amounted to $59 billion dollars in 2011 and we’re thrilled to be expanding our own offerings via this transaction.”



Juniper Research, a company that specializes in the identification and appraisal of high growth opportunities in various mobile telecommunications and applications sectors, put out a publication on July 5, 2011, titled "Mobile Payment Strategies." In this article, Juniper predicted worldwide mobile spending would see a significant increase between 2011 and 2015 from $240 billion to $670 billion in 2015. “We’re thrilled to have a stake in this, and bringing Sigma into the fold only increases our potential for additional near-term revenues and continued long-term growth,” concludes Lambrecht.



Additional details are forthcoming.



About Carbon Credits International, Inc.

Carbon Credits International, Inc. (http://www.carboncreditsinternational.com) headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, is a state of the art mobile technology company and full service mobile marketing agency. The company operates a best-in-class mobile commerce and communication platform, doing business as TextADay, makes any campaign instantly interactive via the mobile phone. This functionality allows our clients to conduct business transactions, accept donations and engage in targeted communication campaigns with their customers/donors through mobile devices. Newly acquired from Carbon Credits International, Inc., is the use of Singlepoint technologies, which are in use with the current technologies of the company.



About Six Sigma Services, Inc.

Six Sigma Services, Inc. (“Sigma”)assists online and mobile businesses around the world accept credit card payments by providing a merchant account, payment gateway, recurring billing and credit card storage



Established in the year 2011, Sigma focused on building an exceptional company that is guided by enduring principles, creates emulation-worthy products and experiences, and is purposeful and fulfilling for those who devote themselves to our objectives. We’ve grown faster and accomplished more than we ever thought possible. We're thrilled to power online and mobile payments for thousands of the fastest growing and most reputable merchants in the world.



Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.



