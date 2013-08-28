TopTentradesmen.co.uk Serves as an Online Directory for Referencing Skilled Tradesmen

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- TopTentradesmen.co.uk is a top rated company, which provides an online directory for professional home building and other services to consumers in the UK. Its business operations are based in the United Kingdom, and the company acts as a directory providing details related to popular building professionals and many other tradesmen in different fields. It is possible for consumers to search for skilled and experienced tradesmen for any specific trade category in accordance with their individual needs.



As stated by the company official: “TopTenTradesmen.co.uk is an online directory referencing qualified building professionals. Our goal is to help you find skilled tradesmen to complete your work”. The website offers a simple and intuitive research platform for users to find the specific tradesmen in any important category. “Specify the geographical area you are looking for a professional and one that corresponds to the location the work is needed”, adds the company spokesman. As part of research, the company offers a list of tradesmen related to the specific trade within the geographical area or location where a client resides.



TopTentradesmen.co.uk offers skilled and qualified tradesmen related to a wide range of trade categories such as Gas boilers , double glazing, conservatories, solar pv panels , solar thermal panels and soon to be launched additional categories including plastering, installers, ceilings, roofing, security and many more other categories. Alternatively to using the site as a directory it is possible for customers to post online quotes requests for specific trade services depending on their individual requirements. The company will provide a list of up to four qualified tradesmen. Consumers can select a tradesman (from the list of four offered) as per their choice.



Customers can directly contact the company professionals and request a quote to obtain quality based services from tradesmen. By placing an online quote, the customers get connected with a unique network of skilled craftsmen. Each company will offer competitive prices to customers to secure the work. Companies can freely request to join the TopTentradesmen.co.uk network by filling an online form and entering details such as company, trade, activity, phone number, and email. The company offers a helpline which is open six days a week. Based on individual requirements, customers can get the services of some of the best professionals online.



For more details about qualified tradesmen, visit www.toptentradesmen.co.uk



About TopTentradesmen.co.uk

TopTentradesmen.co.uk provides professional home building services to different clients worldwide. The company acts as an online directory referencing professionals and local tradesmen related to different categories. The company aims at offering skilled tradesmen from specific fields of work depending on the individual customer needs. The company offers tradesmen based on the specific location or geographical area where customers reside.



Media Contact

TopTenTradesmen.co.uk

64 rue Anatole France

92300 Levallois Perret

France

Email: contact@toptentradesmen.co.uk

http://www.toptentradesmen.co.uk