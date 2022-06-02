Torc Robotics Opens European Software Development Engineering Centre in Stuttgart

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- Stuttgart is going to be the new home of a technology and software development centre where Torc Robotics is currently developing Level 4 self-driving vehicle software for heavy-duty vehicles. Torc Robotics is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck and aims to be the first organisation able to launch a scalable and profitable self-driving product. Torc has access to a wealth of trucking technical and product expertise and it's this that will provide the foundation on which the new software development and engineering centre will build when it comes to creating the new product. Stuttgart is already renowned as an area of automotive expertise and there is a growing autonomous vehicle market here. Torc Robotics' investment in the new facility will help to increase the prominence of the area in this market, as well as creating a wealth of new development engineering jobs and opportunities.



Glocomms is an expert in development engineering jobs and the team is always on the lookout for new opportunities for talented people, such as those presented by the European software development engineering centre being established by Torc. The firm was established in 2013 and provides specialist support to a broad spectrum of organisations keen to find business-critical talent, whether they are agile start-ups or well-established global brands. As well as development engineering jobs, the team at Glocomms has expertise in many other areas of technology recruitment. That includes cloud & infrastructure roles, as well as cyber security, enterprise solutions, data & analytics and commercial services. The team has access to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and has nurtured contacts at businesses Europe-wide. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, hiring options can be found for every niche and need.



The firm has achieved nationwide reach for development engineering jobs - and many other areas of technology recruitment - in Germany. That includes most major cities such as Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne. In addition, the local team in Germany has extensive international support, as it is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. Plus, Glocomms is also part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies. The new Torc Robotics site is just one of many expansions currently under way and the team at Glocomms is able to consistently support the kind of workforce building that ensures investments like this are successful. That's because the business invests heavily in its own people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class technology and strategies. In addition to development engineering jobs there are many other roles available today, including Network Security Specialist, Senior Development Engineer II and Infrastructure Architect.



The team at Glocomms said," A shortage of talent in data means it's never been more important for hiring managers and HR to understand how to attract, and just as importantly, retain their talent. Compensation, counter offers, working from home policies and extensive benefits package all need to be part of a hiring manager's strategy to attract talent in 2022.



Competition for sales tech talent has never been tougher, therefore clients need to be wise in understanding who they are competing with. It's also about staying up-to-date with the latest movers and shakers, and trends. With new tech products always coming to market, we are seeing growth in these hot areas, and talent sometimes make moves into there as opposed to a more traditional business. Clients need to realize they too need to embrace and adapt to change."



About Glocomms Germany

Glocomms Germany supports organisations across Germany looking to secure key talent to help build the workforce of the future. The firm was established in 2013 and has extensive industry and candidate connections and a deep well of expertise in the specialist recruitment market.