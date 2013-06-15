Recently published research from GlobalData, "Tornier, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- Tornier, Inc. (Tornier) is a medical device manufacturer. The company designs, manufactures and markets devices for joint replacement and soft tissue repair that allow surgical specialists to change patients' lives by reinstating movement and physical vitality. Its pledge for research, united through a physically powerful affiliation with the world's pinnacle orthopedic and podiatric surgeons, motivates their surgical innovation. Tornier's unstoppable emphasis on learning and training. The company's growth of preparing implants in Europe, and the foreword of the reversed shoulder in the US as some of their innovations. It markets its product through brand names Aequalis Resurfacing Head, Aequalis Cemented which is the gold standard of cemented anatomic prostheses. Tornier's restoration of shoulder purpose in cases of massive rotator cuff tears includes the product Aequalis Reversed Shoulder which is from a concept by an eminent professor and recompense of rotator cuff deficiency by tensioning the deltoid muscle. Tornier is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Tornier, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
