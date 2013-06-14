Toronto Area Realtor Expands Practice Nationwide

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Chris Allen is a proud veteran of the Canadian Forces, and upon retiring, went into the real estate business with Slavens and Associates Real Estate Inc.



There was something about his role of military service and the relocations that come as part of the job that continued to stay with him, well after his retirement from service.



“I know many federal government families and executives that have to move frequently and secure housing. My team and I decided to act and expand our reach to better serve our clients,” said Allen.



Taking the Toronto-based realty nationwide through building an exclusive network of agents, Allen is currently expanding his national real estate services with a focus on government and corporate relocations.



“Federal government families and executives of major corporations who are moving for work will now have a team and single point of contact in the field to help them find a great home, neighborhood and schools for the children,” Allen continued.



Currently, Allen and his team at Slavens and Associates Real Estate specialize in the Toronto market but have now developed an extensive network servicing the following cities across Canada: Victoria, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto Ottawa and Quebec City.



“Within the not-too distant future, we are looking to add Vancouver, Regina, Winnipeg, Montreal, and Halifax” said Allen.



He expects these cities to be networked into his realty by the end of 2013. Allen is doing this because he himself understands the stresses of moving and relocating on a national (and international) level.



“It can be tough on families and even tougher trying to find the perfect place during a compressed house hunting trip, particularly when you don’t know who to call or where to begin. This is just another way that my team and I can continue to add value to our clients,” said Allen.



Chris Allen, Toronto’s Real Estate Authority has built a partnership with George Ross, co-star of the Apprentice, where Ross serves as a strategic advisor. Allen has also worked with celebrities, athletes, and businessmen including Deadmau5, Australian Olympian Steven Bradbury, JT Foxx and Com Mirza.



Allen can be reached at his office, via email or on the Slavens and Associates Real Estate website.



To learn more about Chris Allen, his real estate program or to read his blog, visit www.allenestates.ca.



Contact: Chris Allen

Slavens & Associates RE inc.

Phone 416.483.4337

chris@allenestates.ca