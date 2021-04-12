Toronto Coach Services Adds New Fleet of Luxury Coaches for Tourists

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Toronto Coach Services is pleased to announce that they have added a new fleet of luxury coaches for tourists who have decided to spend their vacations in the beautiful land of Canada. With many places to visit, travelers might want to travel in luxury, style and comfort. The company owns and operates a wide variety of vehicles starting from passenger vans to 18 passenger mini buses, 24 passenger mini buses to 56 passenger luxury highway coaches. These vehicles provide comfort and accommodations for short trips as well as multi-day trips. All the vehicles are regularly maintained with daily inspections to ensure safety of the passengers. They are also cleaned, sanitized and disinfected every day to ensure that the passengers are protected. The company also encourages the tourists to follow all covid-19 safety protocols to ensure a smooth and safe vacationing. The clean and modern fleet is available 24/7 with professional and courteous coach operators ready to assist their passengers.



To know more visit https://www.torontocoachservices.ca/



About https://www.torontocoachservices.ca/

Toronto Coach Services offers luxurious bus charter services for tourists and travelers. They specialize in group travels originating in Toronto and covering various other popular tourist destinations including Niagara Falls.



Media Contact



Toronto Coach Services

215 Carlingview Drive, Unit # 206, Toronto, ON, M9W 5X8

Phone: 416-548-7505

Website: https://www.torontocoachservices.ca/