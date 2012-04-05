Toronto Home Buyers and Sellers Overwhelmingly Choose TheRedPin.com Online Real Estate Brokerage

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2012 -- Thousands of property buyers and sellers throughout Toronto and the surrounding area are spreading the word that TheRedPin.com is the easiest way to buy and sell a property while saving time and money. The online high-tech real estate brokerage is the largest database of residential real estate in the GTA featuring Toronto condos and houses for sale.



Focused on streamlining the whole buying and selling procedure, TheRedPin is the only source to bring all new condos and MLS® listings under one umbrella to create a database of Real Estate listings nearly 1.6 times larger than the MLS itself. More than just a real estate search site or full service brokerage, the extensive platform puts a high-tech home buying application with the most powerful API's into the hands of buyers and sellers to easily and quickly pull in, search and browse the most relevant up-to-date content in three simple steps.



Home buyers have direct access to the latest information on all of the GTA's resale listings with far more data than they could find anywhere else, including school rankings and ratings, 10+ years of real estate investment stats, and more than 100,000 local businesses linked up to each listing. “This allows buyers to conduct a full research in minutes from the comfort of home,” said a spokesperson for TheRedPin.com.



In addition to the biggest selection of available listings, TheRedPin.com provides access to VIP listings and exclusive pre-construction condo projects in the GTA with all of their floor plans before anybody else. This gives the community access to premium floor plans at their lowest prices with access to full details on the properties.



In order to eliminate any bias, their agents receive bonuses for delivering amazing customer service rather than commissions. In addition to free use of the database for buyers, TheRedPin Rebate Program gives users 25 percent of commissions for buying or selling with the online brokerage. “We bring our clients the best incentives and work with builders to offer additional discounts and upgrades,” said the Website spokesperson.



Buyers can search condos by city, neighborhood, developer or lifestyle. Advice, guides, articles and a monthly newsletter keeps buyers up to date on projects, insider deals and the latest news about the Toronto and Canadian real estate markets and developments. For more information, please visit http://www.theredpin.com



About TheRedPin.com

TheRedPin.com is the largest database of residential real estate in the GTA. TheRedPin is the only source to bring all new condos and MLS® listings under one umbrella to create a database nearly 1.6 times larger than the MLS® itself. Homebuyers have direct access to the latest information on all of the GTA's resale listings with far more data than they could find anywhere else.



Contact Information: 180 Bloor St. West, Unit 602, Toronto M5S 2V6, 416-800-0812