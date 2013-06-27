Toronto Kitchen Design Company Binns Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Binns kitchen + bath design, is an award-winning design firm that has been offering its services to southern Ontario and Canada since it was established in 1963 by Joseph and Vera Binns. Binns is proud to announce the celebration of its 50th anniversary in the interior design industry. Today their son Raymond Binns is president and the company has third-generation family members proudly working for the company. The company’s team of designers have won numerous national and international awards and Binns has two large showrooms in Toronto and Pickering, Ontario, Canada, that cover over 5,000 sq ft displaying a multitude of kitchen and bath designs.



The Toronto kitchen design company Binns kitchen + bath design has been featured in a great number of magazines including elite interior design publications such as Kitchens & Baths, décor, Profiles, Canadian Living, Chatelaine, Canadian House & Home, TorontoHOME and many more. Being a member of the NKBA (National Kitchen & Bath Association) for over 30 years, a member of BILD (Building Industry & Land Development) and many of its designers belonging to ARIDO (Association of Registered Interior Designers of Ontario), the company has gained immense popularity and respect among not only its clients but also reputed interior designers and elite companies.



Since Binns’ establishment in 1963, the company’s goal has continually been to provide quality kitchen design and bath design that strikes exactly the right balance between aesthetic appearance and function. Binns aims to fulfill its clients’ dreams by providing the optimal designs, services, brands and quality. The company has been prominent in the Canadian interior design industry for over 50 years, and the company’s current president, Raymond Binns, stated that the success of the company would not have been possible without the incredible talent and dedication of the hard working employees. While he is extremely proud of Binns’ accomplishments, he is even more excited about Binns’ future, as the company continually looks to improve, seek new ideas and solve design problems.



Raymond suggests those interested in custom kitchen design should consistently view a variety of designs found in magazines and online, and look at prominent companies for inspiration. The company’s website also displays extensive galleries of kitchen and bath designs based on countless themes. Binns’ showrooms, with a span of 5,000 sq ft and 6,000 sq ft showcasing custom kitchens Toronto, and Pickering should be one-stop sources for choosing a complete custom kitchen or bath design.



