Toronto Medical Aesthetics Announces to Offer Complete Range of Cosmetic Treatments in Canada

Markham, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- According to the annual report by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, around 15 million cosmetic surgery treatments were performed alone in the United States in 2013. The trend is growing globally and people are becoming more conscious towards maintaining an aesthetic appeal. In Canada, Toronto Medical Aesthetics (TMA Clinic) is a reputed cosmetic treatment center where people can undergo a complete range of treatments to enhance their aesthetic beauty and feel more confident in life.



TMC is run under the expert guidance of Dr. Sherine S. Raveendran and Dr. Arulananatham Raveendran. Both of them are qualified plastic surgeons and anyone can rely upon them for an effective cosmetic treatment in Canada. The demand for cosmetic surgeries and beauty treatments is growing steadily in Canada, and the plastic surgeon duo offer their expert services to the citizens of Canada at their clinic located in Markham.



Speaking about their cosmetic therapies, Dr. Sherine states, “With the introduction of new products and the advancement of technology, it is possible now to bring magical changes in an individual’s appearance. We, however, believe in bringing a complete personality transformation, rather enhancing the external appearance only.” The clinic is well-equipped with latest equipments, allowing plastic surgeons to provide advanced treatments such as a laser hair removal or a Botox treatment.



Dr. Arulananatham believes that people nowadays suffer from several types of problems such as acne and scar marks largely because of their unhealthy food choices. He states, “However, there could be several reasons behind these skin problems. For example, people often get wrinkles due to their aging. We carry out a detailed diagnosis of the problems at our clinic and offer the most suitable and appropriate treatments to our clients.”



They also offer many types of non-surgical treatments such as chemical peels that help rejuvenate skin removing wrinkles and dead skin cells. For deep wrinkles and lip enhancement, one can take advantage of their fillers that are used to hydrate and plump up tissues to bring the desired effects. The clinic also offers dermaroller treatment which can naturally increase the level of collagen and elsatin in the skin to help prevent stretch marks and scars which often occur due to the deficiency of collagen. Besides taking advantage of a wide range of cosmetic therapies, one can also benefit from TMA clinic’s Medi Spa, where one can experience a complete rejuvenation of body and mind.



People who are willing to learn more about the cosmetic treatments offered at the TMA Clinic can visit the website http://tmaclinic.com.



About Toronto Medical Aesthetics

TMA Clinic is an established institute that offers advanced medical aesthetic treatment to the clients. The clinic is located in Markham, Ontario and is easily accessible from all areas around Toronto. The practice has a reception, three treatment rooms and a separate consultation room. The clients have the opportunity to get a high quality customized care in a warm and relaxed environment.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: (905)947-1221

Website: http://tmaclinic.com