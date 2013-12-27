Toronto Personal Injury Lawyer Zarolia Barristers Launches New Website to Further Assist Clients

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Zarolia Barristers, the premier Toronto personal injury lawyer firm, announces the launch of its new website to further assist its clients. Having settled over 100 million dollars in personal injury cases, the lawyers at Zarolia Barristers handle automobile accidents, slip and fall accidents and short-term and long-term disability claims. Specializing and practicing only personal injury law, the new site highlights Zarolia Barristers' specific expertise and successes in the personal injury law field.



"We pride ourselves on representing victims, not insurance companies," explains an article on the personal injury lawyer Toronto website. "As a result, we have been able to provide our clients with large settlements. We are confident that we will continue to provide victims of accidents with justice. We cannot make you well again. What we can do is ensure that you are compensated justly in the only way that is available to us - financially."



Because Zarolia Barristers only practices personal injury law, they have unique and specialized knowledge of the specific issues involved with personal injury cases. All the lawyers and support staff at Zarolia Barristers are well versed in the constantly changing regulations that affect the field. After years of dealing with insurance companies, Zarolia Barristers can anticipate and address many common issues, ensuring a claim is processed quickly and efficiently. Additionally, as an ethnically diverse firm, Zarolia Barristers staff speaks a wide variety of languages, ensuring they can offer help to all those who need it. Languages spoken include French, Russian, Croatian, Punjabi, Mandarin, Italian, Hindi, and many more.



Zarolia Barristers handles three specific types of personal injury cases—motor vehicle accidents, disability claims and slip and fall accidents. From small fender benders to large accidents or hit and runs, the firm can initiate insurance claims quickly to ensure victims are compensated justly for their injuries. Slip and fall accidents are the most common kind of personal injury cases, and may entitle the victim to compensation. Long-term and short-term disability claims may be challenging to negotiate, making the expertise by a firm like Zarolia Barristers especially important.



About Zarolia Barristers

Zarolia Barristers believes in fighting for justice. The firm of experienced lawyers does not classify cases as big or small. Every client is equally important. Zarolia Barristers' experience and expertise in the field of personal injury has helped its lawyers to negotiate, mediate, arbitrate and litigate injury claims and accident benefits. The firm prides itself on representing victims, not insurance companies. For more information, visit http://www.zarolialaw.com.



Zarolia Barristers

3200 Dufferin Street, Suite 500

Toronto, ON M6A 3B2

416- 789-9200