Toronto Store Offers Wedding Gowns and Pet Apparel

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- With a multi-billion dollar wedding industry at hand Toronto Dresses happily fits the bill with a unique take on bridal wear. A family-run company wholly focused on serving brides the shops offer extensive bridal clothing to all members of the happy wedding party right down to the pets. “We offer an array of things for the big day.” said Emily Gordon, a representative of Toronto Dresses. “We’re so happy to be a part of the celebration we try to make each and every bride feel special when they’re in one of our stores. And that means catering to their pets just in case they’re part of the wedding party too.”



Offering brides and their wedding party members an extensive selection Toronto Dresses keeps many items readily in stock in each of their three locations. Items like bridal gowns, dresses for bridesmaids, mother of bride formals, flowers, wedding decorations and party favors and wedding cakes. “We even have wedding dresses for rent.” adds Gordon. Simply put, Toronto Dresses has thought of everything while providing a family atmosphere and an eagerness to fit their bride’s weddings from head to toe. “It’s the one place for all a bride’s wedding needs.” says Gordon.



Toronto Dresses are unique with various designs, patterns, fabrics and colors exclusively handcrafted with the finest European fabrics and studded with Austrian Swarowski crystals. Altered to precisely fit the bride’s body and personality the store has exceptional alteration services. “It’s so important that the bride’s dress fit well. It’s amazing how many brides overlook this one small component that really, is one of the biggest must-haves in a wedding.” said Gordon.



The Toronto Dresses is focused on providing dresses for the entire wedding party that highlights the family’s culture, tradition and overall community. Having thought of everything the company also offers professional wedding photography services. Additionally many invitation cards are available to suit any bridal function.



For more information visit http://www.torontodresses.com. With three store locations to serve customers the company’s Toronto location is at 566A Sheppard Ave. West, M3H 2R9. The Etobicoke (Mississauga) store location is at 5359 Dundas St. West, M9B 1B1. And the Barrie location is at 303 Dunlop St. West, L4N 1C1. To contact the company via email write sales@torontodresses.com.



For Media Contact:

Emily Gordon

Toronto Dresses

(647) 430-7498

sales@torontodresses.com

http://www.torontodresses.com/