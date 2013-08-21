Training Edge: Training Should Be Part of a Learning Process

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Training Edge, in Toronto, Canada, offers an effective way to train staff so that the training sinks in and learning is progressive. Training is merely the first step in the journey to learning a skill. The true path to being successful in what you’ve trained, is through continuous learning which is what follows on from the initial training. This is where Training Edge are leaps and bounds ahead of their competitors and are reinventing the training wheel.



Companies focus 85% of their training efforts on the training session; even though the training session alone produces only 10% of the returns on training investment.



“Training alone is rarely the answer to ensuring successful behavior change in the work environment” says Ravinder Tulsiani, a Learning and Development professional with Training EDGE. In fact, “most of the learning happens outside of the classroom”. That doesn’t mean that we should get rid of the traditional classroom method of training, “training sessions are vital to the learning process, but they are only one step in the learning process and this should never be forgotten” states Ravinder.



Founded in 2006, Training EDGE provides custom training that motivates learners and gets results.



Studies have shown that simply placing your employees in a classroom for a training session to get them to learn a new skill or behavior with limited reinforcement strategies results in poor transfer of learning into the work environment.



Training is usually put in place to provide a solution to a challenge. The trouble is the training is very often considered to simply be an event and that after the event the attendees will have retained all the knowledge they need to provide a solution to their problem. However, the training is simply providing awareness of a solution, and the only way training will stick is if it is seen as a process, not an event.



The learning transfer process begins long before the training event with preparation and assessment, it is the continued after the training with positive follow-up, effective coaching and mentoring, and supports and resources to enable participants to use the training.



Ravinder continues: “At Training Edge we reinforce your training messages via your workplace communication channels and finally, avoid hard sell tactics. Extending a friendly invitation to take the next step is much more likely to wield results. Otherwise known as your ‘Call to Action’, it should be a natural extension of your goal, in a way that builds relationships and treats people as people, not simply another number.”



For further information visit: http://www.training-edge.ca/