Toronto Travel Agency Showcases Personalized Travel Planning Services

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Toronto, Canada – Skylight Travel & Tours, a company specializing in organizing travel package deals, focuses on giving travelers a personalized and memorable experience on their vacation. In addition to providing customers with airline bookings and hotel reservations, the Toronto travel agency is dedicated to having customers experience a trip they will always remember.



Partnerships with associates around the world help give Skylight the power to find travel deals that match customers’ interests, no matter where they go. From destinations to activities to accommodations, everything is covered. Vacation packages are available throughout the Americas and all corners of the world, including Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.



Special travel deals are offered as they become available, including in Canada or as far away as India. The company can arrange for tours anywhere in the world or a cruise that sails in any sea. For customers who desire savings, package deals are offered and specialists at the Toronto travel agency can help find the most memorable vacation at the most affordable price.



Travel packages include sightseeing tours of faraway cities. The excursions offered by the Toronto travel agency also enable customers to experience the cultures, foods, and daily life of distant countries. Travel services include tours for groups or individuals, guided sightseeing tours, inexpensive hotel accommodations and car rentals, and travel insurance. The company specializes in both leisure and business travel and in accommodating the schedules of busy customers.



For additional details on Skylight Travel & Tours and the range of services the company provides, visit its website at www.skylighttravel.ca



About Skylight Travel & Tours

Skylight Travel & Tours; Tours is a privately owned travel company based in Toronto, Canada, with a staff of professional travel experts. The Toronto travel agency specializes in providing customers with personalized travel services to locations anywhere in the world, based on over 10 years of experience in the industry. A full range of travel services are provided to exceed customers’ expectations and provide experiences that will remembered for a lifetime.



Contact info:

Meena Thomas

Tel: 416-751-8000

Address: 3300 McNicoll Avenue, Suite 208

Toronto, Ontario M1V 5J6

Email: sales@skylighttravel.ca

www.skylighttravel.ca