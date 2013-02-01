Toronto Website Design Firm Offers Web Design for Women in Small Business

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- InterDream Designs, a full service website design company in Toronto, Ontario , now offers a full range of custom website design, SEO, e-commerce, and social media services for women in small business.



Providing website design services for women small business owners, InterDream Designs helps clients in Canada, the U.S., Australia, Europe, and across the world build their online presence. The full service agency provides website design services in addition to SEO, e-commerce website design, mobile marketing, social media, hosting and WordPress blog services.



The company follows a step-by-step approach to redesigning existing websites to boost clients’ online marketing initiatives. It can also handcraft a new web design. Online shopping carts can be added to e-commerce websites and the company will even provide fully featured, secure website hosting services. InterDream Designs can also provide anything from a content management system to eNewsletter design to help clients organize data and communicate with customers.



Led by professional web designer, Nina Menezes, the team behind InterDream Designs is up to date on the latest trends in design and marketing. A firm knowledge of SEO is used to get well-designed sites to be noticed by the search engines and be at the top of search results.



The website design services are also accompanied by offerings to help boost sales. A Facebook business page can be designed and structured to a client’s needs. Mobile marketing services tailor a website so a business owner can reach out to consumers using the web from their mobile devices. Optimizing mobile websites mean they are accessible from smartphones and businesses and consumers on the go can make full use of them.



Graphics and logo design, eNewsletter design, and Flash design services are also available. The company will also work to customize a WordPress blog to make it fit in with a website’s design. Professional website design services are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so all work will be revised until the client is satisfied with the result.



To learn more about the various website design services for women business owners, visit the company’s website at http://www.interdream-designs.com/



InterDream Designs is a website design company with a range of services tailored for women in small business. The company is owned by professional website designer Nina Menezes



