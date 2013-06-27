Toronto Website Design Offers Responsive Design Service

Markham, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Toronto Website Design, a full service design company, has added Responsive Website Design to the website design, mobile app design, online marketing, and website maintenance services it offers to its current customers.



Responsive design is a web design approach that makes use of a combination of HTML5, jQuery and CSS3 to create websites that adjust to the various screen sizes, browsers and resolutions.



Toronto Website Design is offering its clients the option to have responsive websites so that they need to maintain only one website that can respond differently to an iPhone, BlackBerry, Android and other devices used to access them online.



With the increasing growth in sales of tablets, smartphones and other mobile devices that can access the internet, it is most likely that potential online visitors will be using devices of various screen sizes, resolutions and browsers to view your website. If your website can’t be viewed properly in most if not all of the available web-enabled devices, you’re losing visitors and potential business. For example, an online visitor can be using a desktop or laptop computer in the office but will switch to a BlackBerry, iPhone or Android smartphone to view the same website outside the office.



Any owner of a non-responsive website would be losing visitors gradually as more varieties of devices are available for Internet users. A non-responsive website will not be optimally viewed in devices in which it was not designed for. Your visitor will not be able to see your website’s content properly and will just leave.



If you have an existing non responsive website, Toronto Website Design has the expertise to assess what needs to be done to convert it into a responsive website. 2013 is considered as the year of responsive web design. Don’t lose your online presence simply because you failed to have a responsive website.



