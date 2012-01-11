Toronto West Real Estate Brokerage Firm Releases New Website Stirring Local and Foreign Investors

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2012 -- As Canadian real estate continues to weather the global economic storm more investors are considering Canada as a lucrative place to invest their money. Some specialists estimate that foreign buyer’s make up as much as 10% of Canada’s real estate owners, and that number is expected to increase into 2012.



It’s this climate that has put real estate brokerage companies and experienced agents in high demand- and has pushed the release of Éclat Realty Brokerage’s new website, http://www.eclatrealty.ca.



The website gives aspiring home owners and sellers a one stop resource to help realize their real estate goals. It features articles, resources, investing tips, as well as highly successful Mississauga real estate agents and Brampton real estate agents who themselves have a significant amount of experience with buyers, sellers as well as local and foreign investors.



“Deciding to invest in Canadian real estate is a big moment,” says the Broker of record – Adebayo Taiwo. “After all, this is a considerable financial move that if performed carelessly, could cost you big time.”



In addition to the real estate resources provided, clients can choose between highly professional real estate agents that are featured on the website.



Éclat Realty Brokerage operates under the philosophy of “opportunistic investing” with the primary goal of providing long-term profits to their clients. This perspective puts investors in highly stable Mississauga and Brampton properties in a diversified manner. As the real estate market continues its inevitable ebb and flow, the Éclat Realty Brokerage’s central goal is to assist homeowners and investors alike in selecting the right properties.



So far the new website has been met with rave reviews from the Toronto real estate community. To learn more about Éclat Realty Brokerage Inc. please visit: http://www.eclatrealty.ca/



About Éclat Realty Brokerage Inc.

Éclat Realty Brokerage Inc. was started by Adebayo Taiwo to help buyers and sellers connect with Brampton and Mississauga realtors. It also boasts a database of useful information concerning Canadian real estate. Recently the company has been working with clients from abroad who have come to Canada to capitalize on its lucrative real estate market.