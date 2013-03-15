Toronto's Local Internet Marketer Gives It All Away

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- A Toronto area local internet marketing consultant Thomas Cha announced the recent publication of his book on local online marketing. While the book, “Thomas Cha’s Little Book of Local Online Marketing Secrets You Wanted To Know” is currently available for sale on Amazon.com, the internet marketing consultant is making it available on his website as a free download in an effort to help local businesses better understand the online marketing game.



http://www.onthemark-localmarketing.com/free-amazon-book-download.html)



The following statistics provide a wake-up call to local business owners by showing a small glimpse on how today’s consumers are using the internet to find the products and services they need:



- 4.2 million local small businesses have sales in the $500,000 to $20,000,000 range.

- Over 2.6 billion local searches are performed monthly – and it grows more than 50% each year.

- Over 98% of searchers never go past the first page.

- Roughly 41% of clicks go to the #1 ranked site in a search.

- Roughly 12% of clicks go to the #2 ranked site in a search.

- Roughly 8.5% of clicks go to the #3 ranked site in a search.



Cha commented that the vast majority of the local business owners struggle with online marketing due to the constant changes in software, hardware, and consumer behaviour. When it comes to internet marketing, he classifies the business owners into two large groups; those who have given up and those that are under the illusion of having everything under control. Cha noted with a chuckle that even he couldn’t keep up with all the changes, ideas, tests, results, and their implications without his team.



With competition fierce among local businesses, successfully meeting the challenges of local internet marketing and emerging as an online leader in any industry may just depend on leveraging specialized knowledge of experts such as Thomas Cha.



Coming from a teaching background, Cha strongly advocates that local business owners learn as much as they can about internet marketing. However, being aware that this is not always possible, he is offering his newly published book for free on his company website at http://www.onthemark-localmarketing.com/free-amazon-book-download.html.



According to Cha, “The book is not a substitute for having an expert guide you every step of the way, but I hope it will give a great starting point and a high-level view of the various things business owners should watch out for when it comes to internet marketing.”



Thomas Cha is available for speaking engagements and having struggled himself as a small business owners years ago, dedicates a sizeable chunk of his time to giving free consultation to any local business owner. He encourages those seeking his consultation to contact him via his website.



To download his Amazon published book for free in electronic format, visit http://www.onthemark-localmarketing.com/free-amazon-book-download.html.



About On the Mark Local Marketing

On the Mark Local Marketing, operated by Thomas Cha, is a local internet marketing company near Toronto specializing in SEO, local business listings, online reputation management, video and email marketing, website audits, PPC, web design, and social media.



For additional information, contact:



Thomas Cha

On the Mark Local Marketing

Oakville, Ontario, Canada

Phone: 905-616-4560

thomas@onthemark-localmarketing.com

http://www.onthemark-localmarketing.com