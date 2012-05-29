Toronto's M.E Landscaping Launches New Comprehensive Website

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- Toronto’s M.E. Landscaping has just launched a new website to better serve its customers just in time for the outdoor summer season. The firm specializes in complete landscaping design and solutions such as patios, outdoor kitchens, stonework, driveways, woodwork and much more.



As summer approaches, homeowners across Toronto are considering ways to enhance their outdoor environment. From new shrubbery and flower bed designs to full blown outdoor patios, kitchens and gardens, many will be turning to M.E. Landscaping to help create their ideal outdoor spaces. Toronto’s M.E. Landscaping has recently launched a new website just in time for summer to showcase their services and help homeowners learn about the myriad possibilities. “While some people already have grand visions, others need help in visualizing the possible,” said an M.E. Landscaping specialist. “Our new website is designed to help everyone see how our expert services can help them turn landscaping ideas into reality.”



Stonework landscaping can transform gardens into new outdoor spaces with everything from flowerbed lining and walking paths to full patios, retaining walls, fireplaces, fire pits and much more. From interlocking pavers or other materials for a new driveway, walkways, patio or flowerbed arrangement to irrigation systems, outdoor lighting, furniture and beyond, the M.E. Landscaping professionals are well versed in design and execution. They can also design and create fantastic wood structures such as decks, fences, gazebos, gates and pergolas.



Their in-house landscape design architect can help homeowners create and match a design with their property, and then help them through the process of implementation from start to finish. The firm specializes in developing custom designs that utilize existing elements of any outdoor property including water, grass, open spaces, gardens, rocks, and other features.



With the best driveway paving professionals in the greater Toronto area, M.E Landscaping can help homeowners select the best surface with options such as concrete, pavers, solid concrete surfaces with/without imprinted patters, gravel, and crushed stone. The Toronto landscaping professionals can create breathtaking flowerbed and shrubbery designs with soothing water fountains, waterfalls or ponds as well as complete outdoor kitchens, entertainment spaces and anything else a homeowner desires to bring outdoor spaces to life. “We guarantee our work and even provide free consultations to help homeowners begin formulating their vision,” said the specialist. For more information, please visit http://customlandscapingtoronto.ca/



M.E Landscaping is a Toronto-based company providing complete landscaping solutions such as landscaping, patio, stonework, woodwork, irrigation/sprinkler system design and implementation as well as much more. The company can design and implement full outdoor kitchens, patios, decks driveways and beyond. Their in-house design architect and experienced team can take homeowners through the process from start to finish.



