Toronto's Pace Law Firm Launches New Website Focusing on Legal Help for Brain Injury Victims and Their Families

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Toronto’s Pace Law Firm recently launched a new website to help individuals who have sustained a brain injury and their families cope with the impact. The firm has over 30 years of experience, and has successfully advocated for victims’ rights and just compensation on behalf of clients throughout Ontario.



A brain injury can have a devastating emotional and financial impact on victims and their families and may result in permanent disability requiring long term health care and rehabilitation. To ensure that the rights of victims and their families are protected, and they receive just compensation, requires a law firm with proven expertise in managing brain injury cases. When an experienced brain injury lawyer in Toronto is required, victims and their families have relied on the expert legal team at Pace law Firm. The firm recently launched the new website BrainInjuryLawyerToronto.org to be their online information and resource site for legal help with brain injury cases.



“Our goal with the website was to create a portal where victims of brain injury and their families can access helpful resources and learn how the firm can help support them in their efforts to obtain just compensation and secure a financial future that allows them to deal with the long-term emotional and physical aspects of healing,” said a Pace Law Firm spokesperson.



For more than three decades, Pace Law Firm has been offering clients a full range of legal services with a special focus on personal injury claims. The Pace lawyers have the expertise, experience and resources necessary to ensure a successful claim. The Pace Law Firm team is comprised of litigation experts, health specialists, insurance adjustment advisors, and dispute resolution professionals. The legal team is backed by medical experts, care assessment professionals, family counselors, benefits advisors and other professionals to ensure timely access to information and treatment.



The Pace professional arbitration and insurance adjustment experts process claims promptly and without delay so that victims and their families can focus on achieving their recovery goals.



As part of their outreach to provide comprehensive and informed brain injury legal advice, the website and new blog provides detailed articles that explain various brain injury classifications, predominant causes, symptoms, recovery and more.



For more information or to set up a free consultation, please visit http://braininjurylawyertoronto.org/



About Pace Law Firm

Pace Law Firm, an established practice based in Toronto, provides legal services to clients in seven locations throughout southwestern Ontario including Scarborough, Kitchener, Collingwood, and Owen Sound. The firm is dedicated to the successful resolution of legal issues related to accidental and negligent injuries with expertise in brain injuries and other catastrophic cases. The lawyers at the firm are attentive to their clients’ needs and endeavour to secure the help they need and compensation they deserve so they can look forward to future lives with financial confidence. For more information, please visit http://braininjurylawyertoronto.org/