TorontoTalkShow.CA, a Community and an Online Book Promotion Platform for Authors

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2020 -- Torontotalkshow.ca is pleased to announce the launch of their new website. The site was created to help authors with their new book promotions and an interactive medium to share their experiences with fans from across the world. The site will also feature interviews of authors, books across genres, ongoing contest, upcoming events and many more. Book lovers who want to stay up-to-date with the latest book arrivals and know more on what their favorite authors have to say and share their experiences, this site is the best place to be. It is not just a website but a community created by book savants for the bibliophiles. An ardent reader or a pleasure reader, this site has got it all covered with books featured across genres and categories.



From award winning authors to budding authors, this is a platform to showcase a book to book lovers worldwide. Discover the diverse categories ranging from history, fiction, non-fiction, children, religion, love, self-help, autobiographies and many more. The site also aims at expanding the categories beyond leisure reading to academic reading, reference books, e-books, etc. The site humbly invites distributors, publishers and sellers from across the country to partner with one of the most ambitious book communities online. For those who believe that book is a companion, a teacher, counselor and a friend, this place offers to be the right fit. Seeking companionship from more and more readers, this site aims to be a trusted source for all things books and more.



To know more visit https://torontotalkshow.ca/



About https://torontotalkshow.ca

Toronto Talk Show is a site that features interviews of authors, latest book releases, contests, upcoming events and many more. The website was created to help authors promote their books through a realistic platform and a community where book lovers meet, share and communicate.



Media Contact



Website: https://torontotalkshow.ca