Torpedo Market May Set New Growth Story : BAE Systems, Saab AB, Raytheon, Leonardo

Torpedo Market Definition

The global torpedoes market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. This is owing to the rising demand for attack submarines, and marine vessels in order to strengthen the defense forces of different countries due to rising tensions between the countries worldwide. The government of defense of different countries is spending heavily on weapons and technologies in order to provide support to their defense forces and remain powerful among other defense forces. The rising fleet of marine vessels, submarines, naval aircraft & helicopters and growing retro fitment and upgrading of old fleet of submarines and vessels is driving the torpedoes market globally.



Major Players in This Report Include,

BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Saab AB (Sweden), Raytheon Company (United States), Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (India), Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), Atlas Electronik GmbH (Germany), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Rosoboronexport (Russia) and Naval Group (France)



Market Trend

- Growing Adoption of Lightweight Long Range Torpedoes

- Development of Nuclear Torpedoes



Market Drivers

- Growing Military Expenditure Across Different Regions

- Rising Fleet of Marine Vessels and Attack Submarines

- Rising Demand for Advanced Weapon Systems for Retrofitting of Old Marine Fleet of Vessels and Submarines Propelled by Increased Investments in Torpedo Upgrade Programs

- Increasing Demand for Lightweight Torpedos in Order to Carry More Number of Weapons in a Marine Vessel, Submarine, Aircraft, and Helicopter



Opportunities

- Growing Acquisition of Warships, Aircraft, and Helicopters by Naval Forces of Different Regions Such as China, India, and Japan will Create Huge Opportunities for Market Vendors in the Near Future

- Development and Adoption of Anti-Torpedo Torpedoes Will Create the Future Opportunities



The Global Torpedo Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Lightweight, Heavyweight), Application (Naval Ships, Submarine, Aircraft/Helicopters), Propulsion System (Conventional, Electric), Range (High, Medium, Low), Launch (Water Launched {Surface Water, Underwater}, Air Launch)



Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Global Torpedo Market various segments and emerging territory.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Torpedo Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Torpedo market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Torpedo Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Torpedo

Chapter 4: Presenting the Torpedo Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Torpedo market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Torpedo Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Torpedo Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



