Torque Sensor Market - By Technology (Rotary, Static/Reaction, Magnetoelastic, IR, SAW, Optical), Application (Automotive, Industrial, Test & Measurement, Aerospace & Defense, Medical) and Geography, Global Forecast & Analysis (2013-2018)
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- The importance of torque measurement has been realized in diverse applications for performance optimization and quality control. Emerging potential applications such as medical prosthetics and robotics are expected to be major driving factors for the global torque sensor market in coming years. Torque sensors are being employed in automotive and industrial sectors sincelong time and have recently paved their path into several other fields too.They have gone through numerous technological advancements due to the continuous demand in the market for precise measurement and high performance.
The development of non-contact and wireless sensors is further driving the future growth of this market.Currently, the largest market is in automotive and industrial sectors. Other applications such as medical, test & measurement, and aerospace and defense also present a huge potential market for these sensors in near future. Among all geographical regions, North America holds the maximum share in this market but is expected to be outrun by APACduring the forecast period.
The report covers the overall torque sensor market and sub-segments through extensively detailed classification, in terms of both revenue and shipments.
Scope of the report
This research report categorizes the global torque sensor market based on technology, application and geography. It also covers the revenue forecast from 2013 to 2018 for all of these categories. It describes the factors currently driving and restraining the torque sensor market, burning issues as well as winning imperatives for the market. The report also profiles some of the major players in this market analyzing their strategies to grow in the torque sensor market, along with new products launches taking place, acquisition & merger news, and partnerships and contracts signed from 2009 to 2013.
On the basis of technology
The global torque sensor market has been categorized into Rotary, Static/Reaction, Magnetoelastic, Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) and Optical torque sensors. On the basis of methods for power and signal transfer between stationary and rotating environments in torque measurement; rotary torque sensors have been further segmented into slip-rings, rotary transformers, rotary electronics, FM telemetry and so on. Quantitative and qualitative analysis for all technology segments have been covered in this report.
On the basis of application:
Application areas for the market have been categorized into automotive, industrial, test & measurement, aerospace & defense, medical, and others. Emerging potential applications such as medical prosthetics, robotics and so on along with the latest market trends for these applications have also been discussed.
On the basis of geography:
Geographical analysis of the report covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW.
