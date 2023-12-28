NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Torque Sensors Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Torque Sensors market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: ABB (Switzerland), Crane electronics (United Kingdom), FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology (United States), Applied Measurements (United Kingdom), Honeywell International (United States), Kistler Holding (Switzerland), Sensor Technology (United Kingdom), Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik (Germany), Norbar Torque Tools (United Kingdom), Infineon Technologies (Germany).



Scope of the Report of Torque Sensors

The torque sensor is also called as torque transducer or torque meter, is an electronic device designed for recording or measuring torque on any rotating systems such as the gearbox, transmission, rotor, motor engine, cap torque tester, and others. The rapidly growing automotive sector is supplementing the growth of the market due to its wide application in the automotive sector such as measuring torque in advanced high-performance vehicles, Electric Power Steering (EPS) Systems and others. Increasing adoption of torque sensors in the collaborative robots and high adoption of electric power steering (eps) systems have been acting as a driver for the market. However, low dependability of accessible torque sensors in high-end applications, high initial investment and lack of skilled labor are the limiting factors for the market.

According to AMA, the Global Torque Sensors market is expected to see growth rate of 7.9%.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Application (Motor Power Detection, Pump Power Detection, Car and Shipping Power Detection, Viscometer, Laboratory, Qualitative Inspect Branch, Other), Mechanical Configuration (Flange Style, Shaft Style), Product Type (Rotary Torque Sensor (Contact-Based, Noncontact-Based), Reaction Torque Sensor, Magnetoelastic Torque Sensors, Optical Torque Sensors, Surface Acoustic Wave Torque Sensors, Others), End User Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, Automotive, Others (Agriculture, Mining, and Medical)), Sensor Type (Static, Dynamic)



Market Trends:

An Evolution of New Torque Measurement Technologies such as Non-Contact Torque Sensors and Wireless Sensors

Increasing Adoption of Torque Sensors in the Collaborative Robots



Opportunities:

High Adoption of Electric Power Steering (EPS) Systems in Automotive Sector may grow the market

Increasing Adoption of Wireless Torque Sensors in an Electric Vehicle



Market Drivers:

Rising Demand from Automotive Sector due to the Requirement of Advanced High-Performance Vehicles

Increasing Importance of Torque Measurement in Many industrial and Automotive Application



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Torque Sensors Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Torque Sensors market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Torque Sensors Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Torque Sensors

Chapter 4: Presenting the Torque Sensors Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Torque Sensors market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



