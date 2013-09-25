Partsmaster Torrent to Exhibit at 2013 Railway Interchange Show

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Partsmaster, manufacturer of the Torrent aqueous industrial parts washer, will be exhibiting at the 2013 Railway Interchange Tradeshow and Technical Conference.



Railway Interchange takes place in Indianapolis, Indiana from September 29th to October 2nd 2013 and features exhibitions, technical presentations, and networking opportunities with the foremost minds in the railway industry. The event is sponsored by the Railway Supply Institute, AREMA, REMSA, and RSSI – some of the industry’s most influential organizations. Partsmaster will be at the conference to promote the Torrent aqueous industrial parts cleaner as a time saving, economical alternative to many of the parts washing systems commonly used in railway maintenance today.



The Partsmaster Torrent cleans industrial parts of all kinds, from railway equipment, to automotive parts, industrial machinery, and other pieces that need heavy-duty cleaning power. “The Torrent doesn’t use harmful chemicals as part of the cleaning process but instead relies upon water, heat, and pressure to clean parts to a pristine state and prepare them for reuse” says Curt Selby, Director of Marketing for Partsmaster.



To read more about the Torrent, watch demonstrational videos, or send messages to Partsmaster, visit http://www.partsmastertorrent.com/.



About Partsmaster

Partsmaster, a premier MRO solutions company dedicated to making its customers’ work easier, was established in 1968 as a division of NCH Corporation, a leading provider of industrial goods since 1919. Partsmaster offers intelligent solutions that solve the problem. Their exclusive brands include products you cannot get anywhere else. The Partsmaster brands include Cryotool® cutting tools; Dyna Systems® fastener line; Mega Metal® polymer repair compounds; Trust-X® high productivity abrasives; X-Ergon® welding products; and Partsmaster Services. Combined with a sales and service commitment, Partsmaster is your knowledgeable, strategic partner that understands your business, needs and always takes care of you.