Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Torrid Holdings Inc.



The investigation concerns whether certain Torrid Holdings Inc directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Torrid Holdings Inc directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



City of Industry, CA based Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names



Torrid Holdings Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $973.51 million for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2021, to over $1.27 billion for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2022, and that its Net Income of $24.53 million for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2021, turned into a Net Loss of $29.94 million for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2022.



On or around July 1, 2021, Torrid Holdings Inc conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), the company sold 11 million shares for $21.



Since the IPO shares of Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) declined to as low as $3.70 per share on July 27, 2022.



