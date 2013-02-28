Toshiba Launches New Call Manager App for Android

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Toshiba America Information Systems Inc., Telecommunication Systems Division (Toshiba — www.telecom.toshiba.com), today announced Call Manager Mobile for Android™, a new mobile application for Toshiba’s VIPedge™ cloud-based business telephone solution. Now with Call Manager Mobile, users are empowered to take their office calls and instant messages on their Android mobile phones just as if they were at their desks.



“Toshiba is devoted to delivering the mobility requested by its Authorized Toshiba Dealers and end-user customers, including some of the largest corporations in America. Toshiba’s new UC platform architecture enables Toshiba to rapidly deploy on multiple OS platforms and integrate Toshiba’s other Web-based applications and utilities within a single interface," said Brian Metherell, vice president and general manager of Toshiba America Information Systems Inc., Telecommunication Systems Division. “Simply put, we empower our customers to communicate where, when, how and with whom they would like in the way that is most expedient for them."



Enhanced Presence Features Help Users Quickly Find Each Other



In addition to existing phone-based presence status, Call Manager Mobile now provides XMPP™ compatible server integration for enhanced presence state information, accessing Microsoft Exchange® Calendar information among other sources. Each VIPedge customer will get his or her own XMPP server instance for an additional level of flexibility and security. Coming soon, Call Manager Mobile will federate with Microsoft Lync™ and Google Talk™, among others.



Single and Group Instant Messaging Improves Communication



Call Manager Mobile handles single and group instant messaging sessions. Multiple simultaneous sessions are supported, enabling users to better communicate with others. Users also have the ability to send broadcast messages.



Single Number Reach for Incoming and Outgoing Calls



Call Manager Mobile integrates Toshiba’s IPMobility solution, providing single number reach for both incoming and outgoing calls, meaning users only need to provide their office telephone number to receive calls on multiple endpoint devices. With IPMobility integration, the user is also able to access advanced system calling features, including direct-extension dialing, call transfer, call record, and more.



Incoming calls utilize Toshiba’s VIPedge follow-me feature, which gives users the option for either sequential or simultaneous ringing to the desk phone and mobile phone. For outgoing calls, IPMobility dials through the VIPedge, displaying the office number caller ID. The user has the ability to either dial directly through the VIPedge or have the VIPedge call back the user before making the outbound call in order to avoid mobile network long distance charges, helping companies control carrier costs.



Call Manager Mobile for Android is now available from Authorized Toshiba Dealers nationwide. Call Manager Mobile for Apple® iOS™, Apple OS X™, Microsoft® Windows®, and other platforms will be announced soon.



