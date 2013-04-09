Toshiba's IPedge Business Telephone System Connects Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority with the Community

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Toshiba America Information Systems Inc., Telecommunication Systems Division (Toshiba— www.telecom.toshiba.com) has helped Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority (JPHSA — www.jphsa.org) meet its communication goals with a new IPedge® business telephone system. With locations in Westbank and Eastbank, La., JPHSA provides management and direction of service provision to nearly half a million people and their families affected by mental illness, substance abuse and developmental disabilities in the greater New Orleans area.



JPHSA’s network administrator Manh Nguyen identified the need for a business telephone system that would meet the organization’s goal of improving service to its clients. Objectives included:



- Network JPHSA’s two locations, providing direct-extension dialing and redundancy for system failover



- Enable Caller ID for all users



- Utilize unified communications for appropriate employees



- Deliver voice mail with unified messaging capabilities for all employees



- Provide a robust auto attendant that empowers callers to quickly reach the right department, with an option for emergency calls



- Provide Unified Call Distribution (UCD) to easily and equally allow staff to answer incoming calls



- Reduce overall communications costs



Authorized Toshiba Dealer Preferred Data Voice Networks (www.pdvn.net) of Baton Rouge, La., installed and provides service and support for the system. Melissa Asevedo, vice president of operations for Preferred Data Voice Networks, recommended Toshiba’s IPedge IP business telephone system for its reliability and features. Preferred Data Voice Networks has been an Authorized Toshiba Dealer since 1982.



Solution: Toshiba’s IPedge Delivers High Reliability



Installed by Preferred Data Voice Networks, JPHSA’s Toshiba business telephone system consists of:



- Two IPedge EC IP business telephone systems



- IPedge Net to network the locations together



- Redundancy between the two systems for failover protection



- 46 trunk licenses for two PRIs coming in via the Adtran Gateway, per site



- Overhead paging for JPHSA’s Westbank location



- Toshiba IP telephones for more than 200 users, 100+ per location



- Call Manager™ unified communications client



- Unified Messaging, enabling users to receive voice messages and faxes in their email inboxes



- Enterprise Manager for remote system administration of both locations



- Centralized voice mail and auto attendant, which gives callers more options to reach the right person, including an emergency option



Result #1: Improved Internal and External Communication



With the IPedge systems, JPHSA has improved both internal and external communications. By networking the two offices, employees can easily connect with each other using direct-extension dialing. The system’s robust auto attendant helps callers quickly reach the right department. The UCD feature evenly distributes incoming calls to staff members.



Result #2: Virtually Unbeatable Reliability



Toshiba met JPHSA’s need for high reliability. The IPedge systems process more than 87,000 monthly calls for the two locations and deliver virtually unbeatable reliability, which empowers staffers to communicate more effectively with clients, clients’ families, the community and each other.



Result #3: Reduced Communication Costs by $19,000



By moving to Voice over IP, JPHSA eliminated expensive POTS lines and reduced costs by more than $19,000 annually. In addition, new capabilities, including unified messaging, unified communications, auto attendant, direct-extension dialing, Caller ID and more, has helped increase staff efficiency, resulting in improved client service.



Bottom Line: Toshiba’s IPedge Systems Deliver Reliability, Cut Costs and Improve Client Service



Toshiba’s IPedge Voice over IP telephone systems have met JPHSA’s communications objectives, including:



- Cost savings of more than $19,000 annually



- Virtually unbeatable reliability of Toshiba’s IPedge systems



- Networking of two locations via IPedge Net



- Presence Management for all phones at either location using Call Manager desktop software



- Paging to call users to parked calls or to waiting rooms



- Centralized applications across all locations, including voice mail, auto attendant and remote administration



- Reduced costs with IP phones that can be moved by simply plugging into another network jack without requiring system programming or a technician



- Improved client service through a more robust auto attendant, including emergency connections



The ability to grow and migrate to new communication technologies in the future



