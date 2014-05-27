Total Ankle Replacement Market - Global Industry Research Report and Analysis, 2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Total Ankle Replacement Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.



Total ankle replacement (arthroplasty) is a surgical procedure for replacing the damaged bone in the ankle joint. It is performed by placing either metal or plastic implant at the end of shin bone (tibia) and on the top of ankle bone (talus).Symptoms for ankle replacement includes, pain and loss of movement of the ankle. Arthritis, bone fracture, infection, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis are the reasons for total ankle replacement. Two types of surgeries available for total ankle replacement are arthrodesis (connection between the tibia fibula and talus) and total ankle replacement. Recovery period for total ankle replacement is around three months after the surgery. In addition, risk associated with total ankle replacement includes ankle weakness, stiffness, skin not healing after surgery, bone break during surgery, nerve damage, blood vessel damage and allergic reaction to the artificial joint. Hence, the above mentioned risk factors for total ankle replacement may hinder the growth of total ankle replacement market.



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The ankle replacement can be categorized as

By design

Agility Ankle Prosthesis

Buechel-Pappas Ankle Prosthesis

Scandinavian Total Ankle Replacement (STAR)

Salto Total Ankle Replacement

HINTEGRA Total Ankle Replacement

Mobility Ankle System

TNK Total Ankle Replacement

Ramses Total Ankle Replacement

AES Total Ankle Replacement

BOX Total Ankle Replacement

ESKA Ankle Prosthesis

German Ankle System

Alphanorm Total Ankle Replacement

TARIC Total Ankle Replacement

INBONE Total Ankle Replacement



Growing geriatric and obese population are the major factors driving the market of total ankle replacement worldwide. However, high risk such as malalignment, continued pain and arthritis develop in adjacent joints associated with total ankle replacement surgeries might hinder the global total ankle replacement market.



Geographically, North America dominates the global total ankle replacement market followed by Europe due to increasing awareness among the patient people and rising obese population. Asia-Pacific and Brazil region are regarded as emerging markets in total ankle replacement with increasing awareness for modern medical technology.



Various key players contributing the market of global total ankle replacement includes Integra Life Sciences, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Implants International, KYOCERA Medical Corporation, Small Bone Innovation, Inc. and DePuy Synthes.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



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This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report

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It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

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It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



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