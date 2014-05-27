Total Ankle Replacement Market - Global Industry Research Report and Analysis, 2013-2019

Transparency Market Research Report Added “Total Ankle Replacement Market” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Total Ankle Replacement Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.
Total ankle replacement (arthroplasty) is a surgical procedure for replacing the damaged bone in the ankle joint. It is performed by placing either metal or plastic implant at the end of shin bone (tibia) and on the top of ankle bone (talus).Symptoms for ankle replacement includes, pain and loss of movement of the ankle. Arthritis, bone fracture, infection, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis are the reasons for total ankle replacement. Two types of surgeries available for total ankle replacement are arthrodesis (connection between the tibia fibula and talus) and total ankle replacement. Recovery period for total ankle replacement is around three months after the surgery. In addition, risk associated with total ankle replacement includes ankle weakness, stiffness, skin not healing after surgery, bone break during surgery, nerve damage, blood vessel damage and allergic reaction to the artificial joint. Hence, the above mentioned risk factors for total ankle replacement may hinder the growth of total ankle replacement market.
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The ankle replacement can be categorized as
By design
Agility Ankle Prosthesis
Buechel-Pappas Ankle Prosthesis
Scandinavian Total Ankle Replacement (STAR)
Salto Total Ankle Replacement
HINTEGRA Total Ankle Replacement
Mobility Ankle System
TNK Total Ankle Replacement
Ramses Total Ankle Replacement
AES Total Ankle Replacement
BOX Total Ankle Replacement
ESKA Ankle Prosthesis
German Ankle System
Alphanorm Total Ankle Replacement
TARIC Total Ankle Replacement
INBONE Total Ankle Replacement
Growing geriatric and obese population are the major factors driving the market of total ankle replacement worldwide. However, high risk such as malalignment, continued pain and arthritis develop in adjacent joints associated with total ankle replacement surgeries might hinder the global total ankle replacement market.
Geographically, North America dominates the global total ankle replacement market followed by Europe due to increasing awareness among the patient people and rising obese population. Asia-Pacific and Brazil region are regarded as emerging markets in total ankle replacement with increasing awareness for modern medical technology.
Various key players contributing the market of global total ankle replacement includes Integra Life Sciences, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Implants International, KYOCERA Medical Corporation, Small Bone Innovation, Inc. and DePuy Synthes.
This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Rest of the World
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