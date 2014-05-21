Total Apps Founder, Rey Pasinli, to Speak at 2014 Card Not Present Expo

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Founder of Total Apps (www.total-apps.com), Rey Pasinli, is set to be a guest speaker at the popular Card Not Present (CNP) expo. The expo will be taking place May 19-22 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate in Florida.



Pasinli will be speaking alongside of a number of other reputed guest speakers, including industry experts like John Adams, Senior Director of Information Security and Compliance at HMSHost Corporation, Todd Albowitz, President of Double Diamond Group, and Justin Benson, CEO of Spreedly.



Each year the expo covers a list of prominent issues that face ecommerce businesses, ranging from fraud detection and prevention to chargeback management, shopping cart abandonment rates and a number of other pressing issues. This year, Pasinli has been asked to be a guest speaker due to his extensive industry experience and expertise in merchant services, point-of-sale (POS) fraud prevention, and card not present (CNP) scenarios and a variety of other common issues that businesses face online.



Pasinli will help attendees better understand how they can incorporate winning sales strategies that can enable their online business to grow while minimizing the impact of fraud. He will also share some tips and insight based upon his own personal experiences as CEO of a merchant services provider. Key topics Pasinli will be covering are payment aggregators, commonly called PSPs. These popular PSPs feature faster onboarding, better reporting and a wide assortment of other features. Pasinli will discuss using PSP versus ISO in an intriguing live debate of the topic with other industry veterans.



You can learn more about Total Apps by visiting them online at: www.total-apps.com.



You can learn more about the CNP expo by visiting them online at: http://cardnotpresent.com/cnpexpo.



About Total Apps

Total Apps is a prominent merchant services and payment processing solutions provider based out of California. The company helps ecommerce businesses implement affordable payment processing solutions with advanced fraud detection and prevention measures.



About CNP Expo

The CNP Expo is a national exhibition that is designed to help educate merchants about merchant services and processing. Each event features a boot camp for merchants with educational seminars and industry leading experts divulging key tips and strategies for streamlining point-of-sale operations and minimizing fraud and chargebacks. The expo also covers elements of engaging customers post-sale to improve retention, reducing lost sales through effective shopping cart management and growing businesses using a proven process.



Press Contact

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30 Enterprise, Suite 100 Aliso Viejo, CA 92656