Total Control over Information Sharing Features Now Available at PHR Service ZweenaHealth.com

Skillman, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Leading online PHR service ZweenaHealth.com protects user information and empowers each user by providing them with exclusive control over how their information is used and shared. ZweenaHealth.com is a health information technology (Health IT) company which provides online PHR (Personal Health Record) and health information management services. Zweena collects patient medical records directly from doctors’ offices, organizes and digitizes them to create an electronic health record that provides updated health information and is accessible online. Zweena also collaborates with Microsoft HealthVault by updating patients' personal HealthVault accounts.



By giving users total control over information sharing features Zweena ensures that only customers have the power to share their health information with third parties when they deem necessary, and as they see fit; as all medical, health and treatment records created in the Zweena Platform are exclusively controlled by the user. User control of information and sharing features provides an added layer of security against identity and information theft, while also ensuring that nothing goes on without the prior knowledge and express willful consent of the client.



“ZweenaHealth.com does not sell, repackage, reproduce, use or commercialize in any way the data entered for its valued clients, and Zweena clients have complete control over sharing features,” says CEO John Phelan.



Zweena's online PHR service provides patients and providers with a secure, private and easy-to-access platform that offers a truly comprehensive and accurate online personal health record. By minimizing stress and error and presenting useful health information in a clear and actionable way, Zweena allows patients to really be in control of their health information, and makes it possible for providers to access updated and accurate information that saves time, cost and human life.



Zweena collects patients' medical records and health information from doctors’ offices and organizes and digitizes this information into a Zweena Health Record which is available in real-time online across internet-enabled devices from any location with Internet access. Zweena also stores patient heath information in their personal HealthVault accounts via a shared interface.



The Zweena service is available as a free trial. To learn more or get started, please visit zweenahealth.com/free-trial/, send an email to info@zweenahealth.com or call the Zweena help line on 877-848-4248 for more information.



About Zweena

Zweena empowers patients, their families and healthcare providers to get the best care and make the best health decisions proactively. Zweena achieves this by collecting patient medical records, assembling and storing them with Microsoft HealthVault, and delivering an online personal health record that is safe, private, and easy to access and share at any time, and from any place. Zweena provides you with an easy and structured way to access and store your personal health record, helping you to make sense of it all and always keeping your vital health information within reach during those critical moments in life.