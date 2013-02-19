Total Cycle Warehouse Launches New Catalog Feature on Website

Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Total Cycle, a company specializing in various motorcycle supplies, is launching a new catalog feature on its website, http://www.totalcyclewarehouse.com. Clients will now be able to browse through Drag Specialties, a catalog offering a wide and diverse selection of Motorcycle Parts, ranging from apparel to accessories to Motorcycle Tires. With a total of around 1,600 pages, the inventory of products available is likely to be extensive, including all of the prominent band names.



Additionally, Total Cycle will allow users to search these items on its website and online store, Total Cycle Warehouse, by inputting the catalog number. Upon doing so, and completing a form, customers can obtain a 10% discount. Thus, clients will have both an expanded inventory of items and an opportunity to save money from the listed prices.



Total Cycle Warehouse's new Catalog Section can be found under their Site Navigation.



In addition to its signature selection of brand-name tires, Total Cycle’s provides wide array or motorcycle parts, gear, and accessories. Its other featured items include S&S cylinder heads, Vince & Hines high output 2-into-1 exhaust for Harleys, auxiliary lighting, Vince & Hines undertail exhaust, custom wheels, S&S super stock heads, and more. The website offers most major product brands for almost every make and model.



About Total Cycle

Total Cycle is an independently owned business based in Rochester, New York, where it has operated a store since 2006 (http://www.total-cycle.com). The new website is its first expansion into an online – and thus national – market. Additionally, the Total Cycle store offers services such as parts installation and motorcycle repair.