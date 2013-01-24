Total Cycle Warehouse Now Offering Top Brand Tires

Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Total Cycle, a company specializing in various motorcycle supplies, is offering a wide selection of Motorcycle Tires that are available through its website and online store, Total Cycle Warehouse. Buyers from anywhere in the continental US can purchase top-name tires from brands such as Michelin, Metzeler, Dunlop, Pirelli, and Avon. As the website details:



“Total Cycle Warehouse offers a wide variety of motorcycle tires; we carry tires for all genres and styles of riding. For the street we offer sport tires in all compounds; hard compounds for long wear, intermediate compounds for those who commute/ ride daily but still push it in the corners, and soft-dual & triple density tires- for fast street and track days.”



Cruiser tires are available in two densities and two sidewall options. Standard sidewalls for lighter, small displacement bikes provide great mileage and handling characteristics without unnecessary spun weight. Stronger sidewalls are available (including Harley-Davidson approved Dunlops) for heavier, large displacement bikes and touring loads.



We also carry the new generation cruiser tires; Michelin Commanders and Metzler ME888's. These tires represent a great advancement in motorcycle tire technology. A denser compound promises much better wear while still remaining soft for traction in the corners and improved handling on wet roads.



Off-road and dual sport bikes also benefit from new tire technology and design. The new larger displacement adventure touring bikes (BMW GS series, Suzuki V-Strom, KTM Duke, Triumph Tiger) and super-motos blur the lines between street & dirt and call for off-road capable, DOT approved tires with high speed ratings. Tire manufacturers have responded with innovative designs in combinations from 90% on- 10% off, to the reverse; 10% on-90% off.”



In addition to tires, Total Cycle’s provides wide array or motorcycle parts, gear, and accessories. Its other featured items include S&S cylinder heads, Vince & Hines high output 2-into-1 exhaust for Harleys, auxiliary lighting, Vince & Hines undertail exhaust, custom wheels, S&S super stock heads, and more. The website offers most major product brands for almost every make and model.



About Total Cycle

Total Cycle is an independently owned business based in Rochester, New York, where it has operated a store since 2006 (http://www.total-cycle.com). The new website is its first expansion into an online – and thus national – market. Additionally, the Total Cycle store offers services such as parts installation and motorcycle repair.