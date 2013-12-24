Total iPhone Fix Provides Its iPhone Repair Services in Florida

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- It is no fun in using a damaged phone and locating a trustworthy repair service company can be a tough job as well. Total iphone fix is an iPhone repair Lakeland FL based company and has all the necessary services under their disposal. The list of services offered by the company include iPhone screen replacement, iPhone screen repairs, back glass replacement, data recovery and repairs to components like dock connectors, speakers, buttons, and wi- fi hardware.



Total iphone fix excels in providing high- quality and the most innovative iPhone repair services in the state of Florida. The company's certified smartphone repair specialists and strong merchant associations allow them to offer its customers a dependable, friendly and fast service, on which one can count time and again. With an experience of more than 10 years in mobile repairing industry, this company is amongst the popular names in this region. The estimates provided by totaliphonefix.com are absolutely free, with the services featuring no concealed costs. Being a Florida- based company it takes pride in repairing smartphones on the same day itself and in most cases, within an hour only.



The company assures in providing a 100% guaranteed job with the entire service being provided by highly qualified technicians. It is a common fact that an established business can only thrive by satisfying customers in the best possible way and totaliphonefix.com is no exception. For the company, no job is big or small and they will try their level best in putting smile right back on the faces of its customers. The strong relationship that they share with their vendor allows the company to pass on the savings to the customers. This company uses only real Apple OEM parts which simply ensure that quality delivered is top- notch.



As the company excels in delivering repair jobs within 45 minutes in most cases, customers can just drop off their phone and enjoy some sightseeing instead. Starbucks is just minutes away from the service centre or if nothing else, customers can chill in the waiting- room lobby and watch TV. The company provides a 6 month guarantee on the repair- job and will be changing any malfunctioning or faulty part (if still exists) for free within the that period. But the assurance doesn't include any accidental damage such as water damage, dropping the device once again and any other "exceptional" damages.



About Total iPhone Fix

URL: http://totaliphonefix.com

Total iPhone Fix is a service providing company based in Lakeland, Florida. They deal in repairing iPhone, iPad, iPod and other smartphone devices. The iPhone repair services that it offers include iPhone unlock/ jailbreaking, LCD repair, Home Button repair, back housing repair, charging port repair, speaker repair, power button repair, mic repair, etc.



Media Contact

Company : Total iPhone Fix

Address : United States of America

Website : http://totaliphonefix.com