Total Panel Products Offers Panel Processing Services

Liverpool, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Total Panel Products has created a lot of reputation and recognition with its nested/optimized panel processing services. The wood cutting service offered by the company ensures full consistency and unrivalled accuracy that can easily match up to the expectations of the clients. The company offers accurate wood cutting services for MDF products, MFC board and plywood with the help of its highly advanced machineries. Edge Banding services are also available from the company for different materials like Chipboard, Melamine, Plywood, MDF as well as Solid Grade Laminate. A new edging technology is being used by the company for Baz edgebanding that helps with tighter external radius. For Baz machining, the company makes use of Homag Baz 211 Contour Edge Banding and Ott Shark Edgebander.



The CNC machining services of Total Panel Products help with cutting, drilling, shaping, grooving, sanding, routing and rebating services to every wood based panel product as well as solid grade laminates. Different types of CNC machines are used by the company which includes Biesse Rover 27 and Homag Baz 211 Processing Centre. The use of these advanced and hi-tech machineries help the company to make sure that drilling, wood routing, boring, profiling, grooving and shaping is carried out thorough precision with full attention to detail. The company has been operating for more than sixty years and has a solid rapport with numerous panel manufacturers all over the United Kingdom. When it comes to stock panels, the company has a huge selection for the clients to choose from.



The company also specializes in the manufacture of acoustic boards or panels that help with reverberation reduction through dissipation of sound energy. These panels actually assist with improvement of overall environment and are totally eco-friendly. Clients have the opportunity to make their choices from a varied range of finishes and designs. These panels manufactured by the company assure clients of full value for money with their solid design, durability and excellent quality.



The state of the art machineries used by the company help them to provide their clients with quality bespoke panels with unbeatable finish. For every different job, the experts from Total Panel Products make use of advanced machineries so as to achieve perfection of the highest standards. Exterior panels are also available from the company that has high weather resistance and durability. The color stability and UV resistance of these exterior panels are easy to clean and tough assuring clients of peace of mind for years to come. Similarly, the interior panels have non-porous and smooth surface that are ideal for healthcare facilities and other organizations. Total Panel Products always strives to offer its clients with quality products that meet their requirements and offer them with complete peace of mind.



About Total Panel Products

Total Panel Products is a UK based company that primarily deals with panel processing services as well as various other services.



http://www.totalpanelproducts.co.uk/



For Media Contact:

Company: Total Panel Products

City, State, Country: Liverpool, United Kingdom

Website: http://www.totalpanelproducts.co.uk/