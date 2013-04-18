Total Restoration Services Group, LLC Launches Revamped Website for Customer Service

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Statistics indicate hurricanes and associated flooding have caused approximately $500 billion in damages to homes and businesses, in the state of Florida alone, over the last century. If water damage is not controlled in a timely manner, resulting mold damages can cost the average homeowner at least $4,000 per incident. In an effort to assist Florida families with damage control and restoration, Total Restoration Services Group, LLC has launched a newly revamped website designed to facilitate access to the emergency services they provide.



Jessica Ralph of Total Restoration Services Group, LLC explained, "Our newly designed website makes it easy for visitors to access important information when emergency services are required. Whether our clients need services related to flood and water damage restoration in Tampa, fire and smoke damage restoration in Clearwater or wind and storm damage in the surrounding Tampa Bay areas, we offer a 24/7 phone number for emergencies. We take care of all insurance claims and adjusters so the customer does not have to worry about those details during these stressful situations. We also offer a wide range of non-emergency services, such as mold inspection, remediation and removal as well as a variety of construction, reconstruction and cleaning services for residential and commercial clients."



Jessica continued, "Our previous website needed a major overhaul because we felt it did not adequately provide our visitors with the information they needed to assist them regarding emergency restoration services in Tampa Bay, as well as all of Florida. We contracted the services of Your Marketing Crew, LLC in Tarpon Springs, Florida and we are very pleased with the outcome. Our pledge to our customers is to go above and beyond our call of duty. We will do whatever it takes to deliver a Total Satisfaction experience. Our new website is just another component that will help us do that. When an emergency happens, it is important to begin damage control and restoration as quickly as possible to mitigate the amount of resulting damage. Our dedicated team at Total Restoration Services hopes to make that process as easy and stress free as possible for our customers. Total Restoration Services Group also has a state-of-the-art showroom for their clients. It’s a one-stop shop with thousands of selections to choose from. These include items such as flooring (tile, wood, carpet and laminate), cabinets, counter tops, paint, and much more. Our goal is to get our clients back to the comforts of their home or place of business as quickly as possible."



About Total Restoration Services Group, LLC

Total Restoration Services Group, LLC is a certified, Florida licensed General contractor with more than 45 years of experience. Based in Clearwater, Florida, they specialize in restoration of damage from fire, wind, water and mold for residential and commercial clients throughout the state of Florida. Their reputation for excellence is reflected in the customer reviews posted on their website. They offer free damage repair estimates and utilize the state-of-the-art Xactimate estimating system, which is the same estimating system the insurance companies use to control claims. This allows them to customize work orders and documents, therefore expediting the estimating process accurately. Current and potential customers are encouraged to visit their website for a complete listing of their services. They can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Google Plus.