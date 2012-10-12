Total S.A., Company Intelligence Report New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Summary: Total S.A. (Total) is an integrated oil and gas company, involved in multiple businesses such as the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), refining, marketing and the trading and shipping of crude oil and petroleum products. Total is also involved in power generation and renewable energy sectors and it holds equity stakes in coal mines. The company’s business is divided into three segments; upstream, refining & chemicals and supply & marketing. The upstream segment includes exploration and production (E&P) operations, primarily located in Africa (Nigeria, Angola, the Republic of Congo, Gabon, Libya, Algeria and Cameroon), Asia/Far East (Australia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Thailand and Brunei), North America (Canada and the US), the Middle East (Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Yemen, Oman, Iran and Syria), South America (Venezuela, Argentina, Bolivia, Trinidad & Tobago and Colombia) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) (Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Russia). This segment also includes the gas and power division of the company, which handles the transport, trading and marketing activities for natural gas, LNG and electricity. Total is engaged in the shipping and trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), production, trading and marketing of coal and generation of power from power plants based on natural gas/renewable energy. It is also involved in various research and development (R&D) activities for alternate energy sources, such as solar energy, biofuels, nuclear energy, energy storage, carbon capture/storage and gas technologies.



Scope



- Key Highlights: This section provides detailed analysis on the company’s overall oil and gas value chain, new projects, growth opportunities, new ventures, assets performance, hedging strategies, Capex funding, geographical results of oil and gas operations.

- Goals and Strategies: This section provides the upcoming goals and strategies of the company. The section mainly goals and strategies followed by the company in order to meet its upcoming goals.

- SWOT: The report’s SWOT section provides the internal strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of company to reflect its strategic positions in the market.

- Production and Development Overview: This section highlights the company’s crude oil and natural gas production forecast from its legacy and upcoming assets by region and commodity mix for next five years. The report also covers the detailed information and analysis on the company’s producing and development assets.

- Exploration: This section includes detailed explanation and analysis on the company’s exploration assets resulted due to new discoveries, new drilling and other activities.

- M&A trends: This section mainly provides information and analysis on the company’s recent assets transactions, joint ventures, acquisition, and divestment activities during the last one year. This section highlights the company’s status as a buyer or seller during the analyzed period.

- Financial Forecast and Valuation: This section highlights the detailed financial statement forecast for next five years. With the financial statement forecast, this section also provides intrinsic value of the company by using Net Asset Valuation method.

- Peer Group Analysis: This section compares the company’s performance with its peer group on the basis of share prices, financial ratios, operational and financial parameters and other related parameters.

- Financial and Operational Metrics: This section covers the company’s historical performance on several financial and operational parameters such as Production and Reserves, Reserves Replacement, Costs Incurred, Acreage, Wells, F&D Costs, Oil and Gas Revenue and Expenses etc.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance the decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -

- Provide detailed analysis to those who are interested in knowing the companies’ existing and future business strategies.

- Provide in-depth analysis on the companies E&P profiles along with the exploration and M&A updates.

- Provide valuable insights to those who are tracking oil and gas markets and wants to know the intrinsic value of the companies.

- Use the analysis for strategy and planning, M&A identifications, and competitor analysis.



Keywords



Valuation Report, NAV, Oil and gas valuation, Strategic Evaluation, Strategic and Operational Analysis, Forecasted financial Statements, SWOT, Capital expenditure, Market Scenario, Revenue, Financial Ratios, Production, Reserves, Peer Group Comparison, DCF, Outlook, Investment Thesis, Investment Summary, Total S.A.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/90344/total-sa-company-intelligence-report.html