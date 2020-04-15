Total Soccer Advises on Individual Workouts for Social Distancing

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- COVID-19 and the parameters of social distancing create a unique challenge for athletes that are trying to keep their skills sharp during the outbreak. The experts at Total Soccer advise that soccer players have several options for soccer training in Warminster, PA. These are simple one-person workouts that hone essential skills and don't require anything more than a ball and a few cones.



Juggling is a staple in any soccer player's drill handbook. To juggle, the player should begin with the ball in hand and drop it onto their dominant foot. Then try to hit the ball back up with the laces of their cleats, while keeping their toes down and ankle locked. This step should be repeated as many times as possible. This exercise improves crucial skills like ball control, first touch, and coordination.



Inside touch drills are another simple way to improve important skills outside of team practices. To start a simple inside touch drill, a player's feet should be hip-width apart with the ball in between them. The ball should be tapped between the player's feet using only the inside of the foot, and the ball should not move laterally. This drill is difficult at first, but most players find a rhythm in time and inside touch is key when working on passing skills.



One other simple yet exceedingly helpful drill is cone dribbling. This involves setting up cones in a line or snake formation, just far apart enough to fit a ball through. The player should dribble through the cones repeatedly and move them closer together as their skills improve.



Quarantining can be difficult and may force people to compromise their daily lives. But it is still crucial for players to get a good workout in and continue improving their skills, which they can do at miSoccer.com, a free online training program for players looking to improve their performance on the field. Total Soccer is also in the final stages of launching a brand new virtual training program called MiTrainer.



For information about youth soccer training in Montgomery County, visit https://www.totalsoccer.us/ today.