Total Soccer Offers Tips for Successful Shooting

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2019 -- It may not feel like it, but the spring season will be here soon-ish, which means another year of soccer is just around the corner. Young athletes are already starting to fine-tune their game in hopes of improving from their fall performance. One of the best ways for young strikers to enhance their skills is by figuring out more effective ways to shoot on the goal, and Total Soccer has a few tips from their soccer lessons held in Montgomery County that should take their games to the next level.



The most effective way to successfully score in soccer is by making the keeper have to dive and an awkward angle in an attempt to make the save. To take advantage of this, forwards should get into the habit of kicking lower instead of trying to hit the top of the net. Kicking in the opposite direction of the goalkeeper is also a useful tactic. A great way to get good at this is practicing with both feet, regardless of your dominant side. Legendary international soccer players such as Pele and Cristiano Ronaldo are known for their ability to shoot with both feet, as it gives them a "leg up" on the goalkeepers.



A player can get as much technical training on their shot as they want, but ultimately the most important part is to just shoot the ball. Yes, it's sometimes that simple! So many misses and saves are a result of the striker overthinking what they want to do with the ball. The best way to get results is to just take the shot when in a position to do so. As Wayne Gretzky once said, "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take," so it's best to take that shot on goal and see what happens.



Young soccer players looking to improve their shooting abilities in Montgomery County should consider private soccer lessons offered by Total Soccer. Their classes focus on skills that players need to succeed on the field, plus the intangibles of the game that reflect on their character and sportsmanship.



Anyone interested in enrolling in classes should contact Total Soccer today.



About Total Soccer, LLC

Total Soccer, LLC is a private soccer training organization committed to the development and achievement of individual players. With indoor locations in Warminster, Downingtown, Newtown and Collegeville, PA, the company offers a wide array of training programs for individuals and teams. Based upon principles of commitment, effort, discipline, and desire, Total Soccer takes pride in helping its players succeed both on and off the field.