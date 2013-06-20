Total Training Boot Camp Reveals Plan to Help Women Look Fit and Feel Great

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Fitness is a formidable industry today. Everyone wants to shed their extra pounds of fat and develop a body that is both well-toned and healthy. While there are many kinds of fitness regimes one can adopt, fitness boot camps have emerged as one of the most popular, thanks to their intensive routine and exceptionally swift and effective results. Now women seeking to train in boot camp in Orange County can head to Total Training.



In recent years, a variety of classes in fitness training have mushroomed everywhere thanks to an ever-increasing demand. Today’s women are no longer content with muffin tops and fat pouches. They want to look good and feel great and in this respect, getting into shape plays a major role. Boot camp can be a rigorous but fun way to exercise – it comprises various kinds of activities and thus does not become monotonous with time. One does not need to rely on expensive machines and equipments to get fit – all one needs to become part of a boot camp are a pair of dumbbells, a yoga mat, water bottle and a gym towel. Dedicated followers of the training regime will receive effective results within a few weeks of beginning the training. Boot camp activities not only burn fat, sculpting and toning the body, but also has a positive impact on confidence and productivity.



Total Training aims to provide women with the best possible facilities available in boot camp in Orange County. Boot camp sessions usually last for a duration of one month and each session is an hour long experience, where women come together to practice a special regime mixing the best of strength training, cardio, and circuit training. The program’s greatest assets are its highly trained and certified trainers who focus on group activities while also focusing on individual training. For those seeking personal supervision for their fitness regimes, Total Fitness provides customized solutions at special prices.



Fitness enthusiasts can join a boot camp in Orange County any time they want. Enrolment can be done online, on the company’s official website and users can choose from a range of price packages depending on the frequency of class they prefer. With a Total Training fitness boot camp, every woman can finally achieve the body that they have always wanted.



About Total Training

Located in Orange County, Total Training provides women with a fitness boot camp experience that is both efficient and entertaining. With regular boot camp training, women are sure to find an improvement in their bodies as well as their mind and energy levels.



Media Contact:

Name: Tammy Niemann

Contact Email: info@totaltrainingbytammy.com

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Website: http://www.totaltrainingbootcamp.com/