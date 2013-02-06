Total Wellness Cleanse Review: Food-Based Detox System Helps Dieters Discover New Toxin Free Way of Eating

Taipei City, Taiwan -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- New Years’ weight-loss resolutions stall: While dozens of popular fad diets and dangerous detox regimens wage a billion-dollar war against fat, research shows the vast majority of claims are unsupported. Total Wellness Cleanse, a food-based cleanse free of expensive supplements, colon irrigations or dangerous fasting protocols, is waging war against toxins while working to restore proper function to the body’s natural filters (liver and kidneys), through consumption of whole foods, carefully selected based on sound, scientifically backed nutrition.



Click here to visit the Total Wellness Cleanse website.



“The human body is not designed to digest hormone-pumped meat, antibiotic-laced dairy, pesticides, artificial sweeteners or the multitude of processed foods that many have, sadly, eaten for a lifetime,” says Total Wellness Cleanse creator Yuri Elkaim. “I can’t stress enough that these foods are a direct assault on the body’s overall wellness and chemical balance.”



Elkaim, author of “Eating for Energy,” which outlines his nutritional philosophy, is a Registered Holistic Nutritionist, Certified Kinesiologist and former professional soccer player. The inspiration for the program, he explains, is his own personal journey: “[For] 23 years of my life, I suffered from incredible fatigue, asthma, allergies, poor eating habits and eventually an autoimmune disease.”



According to Elkaim, repeated use of fad diets and unsafe detoxing regimens are harmful. “On top of the dangerous vitamin deficiencies, mineral and metabolism imbalances many of those diets cause, they do nothing in the way of helping the liver filter toxins from the body properly.”



The 30-day Total Wellness Cleanse program promises to help dieters and those seeking a safe way to detox discover a new way of eating, with noticeable physical changes in just 14 days. The food-based cleanse is free of expensive supplements, colon irrigations or dangerous fasting protocols. Through consumption of whole foods (laid out in 119 recipes), dieters learn to nourish their bodies with natural, vital nutrients, from the inside out.



WeightRater.com, an online research firm that reviews weight-loss industry product claims, recently gave the Total Wellness Cleanse system five out of five stars.



In an online testimonial, Daniel Alicea states, “This has got to be the most comprehensive [detoxing program] that I’ve ever seen. Within this tome of wisdom is a lot of scientifically backed nutrition information by a professionally accredited Nutritionist. I thought I was doing some things right... until I read this. I had no idea! [Total Wellness Cleanse] explains completely what foods to avoid so that your liver will detox faster... and foods to avoid for losing weight. I think everybody can take a lot from this course. [I recommend you] learn more about it. See what you can do to be healthier.”



Here is their official website.