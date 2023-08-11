TotalEnergies Recognized as a Market Leader in the Top 20 Lubricants Companies, Worldwide 2023 by MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2023 -- As defined by the Independent Lubricants Manufacturers Association (ILMA), a lubricant is a chemical or material that is used to lubricate engines and other components. Engine lubrication plays a crucial role in both commercial and automotive engines as it mitigates wear and tear caused by friction within the machinery and components. Lubricants find widespread usage in industrial machinery and engine components, and their formulations vary depending on the specific application, using specific base oils and additives. These base oils can be derived from either petroleum or bio-based sources.



The Lubricants Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Lubricants. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrants evaluated over 150 Lubricant companies of which the top 20 lubricant companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders. The 360 Quadrant effectively maps the companies based on factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, channels of demand, and sales strategies that were considered for the market presence of the lubricant's quadrant. While the top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Base Oil (Mineral, Synthetic, and Bio-Based), Product Type (Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Hydraulic Fluid, Compressor Oil, Transmission Fluid, Grease, and Others), and End-Use Industry.



TotalEnergies – The Market Leader



TotalEnergies holds a significant and competitive presence in the lubricants market. It is one of the leading global manufacturers and marketer of lubricants. It has been recognized as a top lubricants company by 360 Quadrants owing to the company's global reach and a diverse product portfolio that enable it to cater to a wide range of industries and customer segments. The company has adopted various organic and inorganic strategies in order to strengthen its market position.



The company is well recognized as a multi-energy company that produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gas, renewables, and electricity. It offers lubricants for automotive, industrial, mining, construction, agricultural, and marine applications. In the industrial sector lubricants, oil and greases are designed for food, aviation, car manufacturing, cement, chemical, energy, materials, metalworking, paper, steel, textile, wood. The company's product portfolio includes fuels, lubricants, bitumen, natural gas, special fluids and fuel additives and our power and solar photovoltaic solutions.



The company has been involved in developing new products for electric vehicles. In April 2023, TotalEnergies introduced its revolutionary water-based lubricants (WBL) that provide a paradigm-shifting advancement for electric vehicle lubricants. The WBL can meet all the requirements for a single fluid designed for lubricating and cooling the Electric Drive Unit (EDU). The use of a WBL can even outperform lubricating oils in many characteristics, especially with an environmental footprint, which opens the door to a revolution in the lubricant and car industries. Earlier in October 2022, TotalEnergies partnered with Valeo to develop an innovative way of cooling electric vehicle batteries using a new, very high-performance dielectric1 fluid.



360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology



360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects, and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Market Leaders, Contenders, Innovators, and Emerging Companies. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.



