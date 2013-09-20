Totally Wicked Review Released by eCig Vision

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Totally Wicked Electronic Cigarettes has recently been reviewed by electronic cigarette review website, eCig Vision. The Totally Wicked review first focuses on the company as a whole then delves deeper into the pros and cons of their electronic cigarette products. Laura Brandel, eCig Vision’s founder, wrote the Totally Wicked e-cig review and gave them a rating of “8.2” overall. Brandel mentions how the company offers a vast range of electronic cigarette starter kits that is currently at twenty-three.



Despite having such a wide range of e-cigarette starters, she believes that the Tornado eGo-C Slim Full Kit will appeal the majority of both veteran and new electronic cigarette users. For a manufacturer price of $59.99, the eGo-C Slim Full Kit comes with one atomizer cone, two atomizer heads, one battery housing, two rechargeable batteries, three tank cartridges, one USB battery charger, and one 10mL e-liquid bottle. Buyers of this Totally Wicked e cigarette kit are given the option of either tobacco of menthol e-juice flavors.



Brandel first goes into the aesthetics of the eGo-C Slim Full Kit, which she found to be rather attractive. She also mentions that the rechargeable batteries are very similar in size to standard triple A batteries. Flavoring is next and Brandel opts for the Tobacco flavored e-liquid. She mentions that it’s good but nothing special in the growing market of e-liquids currently available from competitors. The two batteries included in the starter are rated at 360mAh, which combined provide for vaping throughout the day.



The TotallyWicked eGo-C Slim Full Kit also comes with a standard 28-day warranty that’s restricted to faulty products. Buyers should note that any tampering or misuse of Totally Wicked products would automatically void any warranty. The pros of Totally Wicked’seGo-C Slim Full kit include the refillable tanks while negatives are the lack of a PCC and short list of starter kit options available. eCig Vision is a website dedicated to provide electronic cigarette users with a thorough review of e-cig products.



Laura Brandel

eCig Vision

Colorado, US

contact@ecigvision.com

http://www.ecigvision.com