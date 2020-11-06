TOTPOS Offers a Highly Functional CRM Module Helping Businesses Effectively Maintain Customer Database

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- A pioneering leader in the POS industry, TOTPOS offers a highly functional CRM module- TOTPOS, to help businesses effectively maintain a customer database. The platform's CRM functionality makes data collection easier for businesses by automating information-gathering to quickly capture customer data. The CRM-enabled POS platform can collect, then automatically export and save the data taken straight from a transaction. The platform allows businesses to easily collect and keep track of customer preferences and buying histories. The information gathering can help businesses better target marketing campaigns and cater to customers' needs. The platform allows multi-brand and multi-outlet management through a single CRM for consistent information collection throughout the business. Their cloud platform software can have a plethora of benefits for businesses:



TOTPOS is one of the most well-renowned providers of POS software for restaurants in the UK and UAE. With over 20 years of experience, the company has created a cost effective and powerful tool to help businesses compete with their larger competitors. The organisation focuses on helping our customers choose the right solutions such as food ordering software or takeaway online ordering system and leverage technology to help increase their revenue and profitability through improved guest experience and loyalty.



Talking about their TOTPOS cloud platform, one of the representatives from the company stated, "You can effectively manage your customer database with our CRM module. Businesses can also track Customer Visits, their food preferences along with previous orders and top 10 ordered food items. The platform helps businesses gain insight into how people shop, identify business opportunities and access the data you need to optimise sales to them."



TOTPOS is a Cloud POS system for restaurants, takeaways, cafes, and all other kinds of eateries. With over 20-years of experience, we have created a cost effective and powerful tool to help businesses compete with their bigger competitors. Over the years we have brought together and developed a bouquet of highly successful, internationally recognised Hospitality Management Software and offer them over a single window platform. With leading Hotel Chains, restaurants, clubs and sports facilities using our products and services, we have a long and illustrious list of Clients across the Middle East, Europe, India and Africa.



