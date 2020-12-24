TOTPOS Offers Cloud Platform for POS Systems for Dashboard and Reporting of Business Operations

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- A well-established provider of restaurant POS software, TOTPOS offers a cloud platform for POS systems for dashboard and reporting of business operations. The analytic tool not only gathers the data for you but also translates the data into tips and insights that can make businesses sell more. The platform can help businesses identify the strengths and weaknesses of employees to build the perfect team. The reporting module of the tool collects and analyses large amounts of data from across the system, including sales transactions from the POS, customer spending, and supplier purchases, breaking it down into useful and actionable insights. With this tool, businesses can easily keep track of a vast inventory and discover optimal sale times for each item in the inventory. The tool puts the owner in control with live, bespoke analytics at any time, removing the stress from managing and running the business.



Talking about their cloud platform for POS systems, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Managing your restaurant operations is simpler than you may have thought. TOTPOS cloud platform comes with embedded analytics and reporting that you can access from wherever you are. Our web-based business intelligence solution offers detailed reports on any device at a fraction of the cost of implementing other solutions. This puts you in control with live, bespoke analytics at any time, removing the stress from managing and running your business."



TOTPOS is one of the most well-renowned providers of POS software for restaurants in the UK and UAE. With over 20 years of experience, the company has created a cost effective and powerful tool to help businesses compete with their larger competitors. The organization focuses on helping our customers choose the right solutions such as food ordering software or takeaway online ordering system and leverage technology to help increase their revenue and profitability through improved guest experience and loyalty.



About TOTPOS

