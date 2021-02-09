TOTPOS Offers Cloud POS Software to Help Businesses Manage Core Inventory Requirements

Morden, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- A pioneering leader in the POS industry, TOTPOS offers to cloud POS software to help businesses manage their core inventory requirements. The software allows businesses to manage their inventory in real-time, with the ability to add products and edit costs, prices, and quantities. The company provides businesses with an expansive variety of data fields to fill their data with, to extend the data capturing abilities to meet their individual needs.



The system they provide also manages stock control, letting users know exactly when item quantities are becoming low and new stock needs to be ordered. The company also allows users to automatically deduct ingredients and materials from inventory when an item is sold through the POS or invoice modules. Individuals looking to install POS software for their hospitality business can contact the team at TOTPOS.



TOTPOS is one of the most sought after providers of the ePOS cloud platform to help hospitality businesses grow in popularity exponentially. The company has gained a massive customer base in the industry for providing a top-notch ePOS platform at a highly competitive price. The organisation has a dedicated team of consultants and software engineers with rich and extensive experience in the domain. They are highly committed to offering personalised solutions to each of their clients.



Talking about their cloud POS software, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our POS system is a simple and convenient way to manage the core inventory requirements of your FNB business. The inventory module is fully integrated with our POS and offers various critical functionalities. The cloud software allows you to keep a comprehensive amount of information on your items, breaking down your inventory into simple item categories."



About TOTPOS

TOTPOS is a Cloud POS system for restaurants, takeaways, cafes, and all other kinds of eateries. With over 20-years of experience, we have created a cost effective and powerful tool to help businesses compete with their bigger competitors. Over the years we have brought together and developed a bouquet of highly successful, internationally recognised Hospitality Management Software and offer them over a single window platform. With leading Hotel Chains, restaurants, clubs and sports facilities using our products and services, we have a long and illustrious list of Clients across the Middle East, Europe, India and Africa.



For more information, please visit: https://thetotpos.com



