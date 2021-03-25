TOTPOS Offers CRM Module Designed to Help Businesses Effectively Manage Customer Database

Morden, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2021 -- A pioneering leader in the POS industry, TOTPOS offers a CRM module for a cloud platform to help businesses effectively manage their customer database. The CRM module can help restaurants build a comprehensive customer database, grow repeat business and increase shopper spend. The module they provide can also help hospitality businesses capture customer details seamlessly and rapidly build the customer database. Saving customers' orders, the module can help businesses track customer visits, save their previous orders and allow for the single click repeat order. Their cloud platform software can have a plethora of benefits for businesses:



- Improved Customer Segmentation

- Increased Customer Retention and Loyalty

- Real-Time Integration

- Quick Data Capture

- Better Overall Experience



The CRM-enabled POS platform can collect, then automatically export and save the data taken straight from a transaction. The platform's CRM functionality makes data collection easier for businesses by automating information-gathering to quickly capture customer data. Businesses looking to upgrade their customer management process can check out TOTPOS' website for more information.



TOTPOS is one of the most sought after providers of POS cloud platforms to help hospitality businesses grow in popularity exponentially. The company has gained a massive customer base in the industry for providing a top-notch POS platform at a highly competitive price. The organisation has a dedicated team of consultants and software engineers with rich and extensive experience in the domain. They are highly committed to offering personalised solutions to each of their clients.



Talking about their CRM module for cloud platform, one of the representatives from the company stated, "You can effectively manage your customer database with our CRM module. Businesses can also track Customer Visits, their food preferences along with previous orders and top 10 ordered food items. The platform helps businesses gain insight into how people shop, identify business opportunities and access the data you need to optimise sales to them."



About TOTPOS

TOTPOS is a Cloud POS system for restaurants, takeaways, cafes, and all other kinds of eateries. With over 20-years of experience, we have created a cost-effective and powerful tool to help businesses compete with their bigger competitors. Over the years they have brought together and developed a bouquet of highly successful, internationally recognised Hospitality Management Software and offer them over a single-window platform. With leading Hotel Chains, restaurants, clubs and sports facilities using our products and services, they have a long and illustrious list of Clients across the Middle East, Europe, India and Africa.



